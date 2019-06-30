Ruckus in Odisha's VIMSAR over alleged medical negligence

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Tension prevailed in VIMSAR on Friday night after a group of persons accused doctors of medical negligence leading to death of a patient.

Sixty-year-old Sagar Kisan from Bagdihi village of Jharsuguda was on June 22 referred to VIMSAR after being diagnosed with kidney ailment at the District Headquarters Hospital in Jharsuguda.

The next day, he was shifted to VIMSAR where doctors in the Nephrology department said he would need frequent dialysis for a week.

ALSO READ: Odisha's VIMSAR to get super speciality wing by 2020

After two sessions of dialysis on Monday and Wednesday, the third session was scheduled on Friday. When family members of the patient took him to the dialysis unit, the nurse told them that dialysis cannot be done on the day.

She, however, did not state the reason. Kisan’s condition worsened and he died in the evening.

His family members refused to receive the body alleging that Kisan died of medical negligence.

They demanded strong action against the doctors and hospital authorities.

The charges, however, were refuted by Superintendent of the hospital Jayashree Dora.

She said the patient died of multiple organ failure and not because dialysis was not done.

But Dora did not comment on why dialysis was denied.

As the authorities refused to take responsibility for the patient’s death, the family after waiting for the entire night took Kisan’s body back to Jharsuguda on Saturday.