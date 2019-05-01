Cyclone Fani swells, educational institutions in Odisha to remain shut until further orders

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As tropical cyclone Fani ominously grew in size and power moving towards the eastern coast, anticipating the worst, the Odisha Government on Wednesday shifted gears and deployed 10 senior IAS officers in as many coastal districts to monitor relief and restoration measures.

Fani, now an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm, lay centred at about 680 km south-southwest of Puri and 430 km south–southeast of Vishakhapatnam. It is very likely to intensify further and cross Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, to the south of Puri around May 3 afternoon with maximum sustained wind speed 175-185 kmph gusting to 205 kmph.

This, the Government and Met agencies fear, could wreak havoc as the storm will move close to the coast retaining its strength all along the projected path that passes through coastal and northern districts of the State.

READ: Fani course towards Odisha keeps MET experts and agencies busy

With the weather agencies predicting storm surge of 29 feet, Fani is being seen as a dangerous system capable of tearing through the coastal pockets of the State and cause widespread destruction.

High tides in the coastal belts of Odisha as cylonic storm Fani gets strong.

Districts such as Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Balasore are likely to bear the brunt with extensive damage expected to houses and communication and power infrastructure, rail and road network.

The State Government has already cancelled leaves of all doctors till May 15 and summoned them back to their headquarters while all educational institutions will remain closed till further orders. All examinations would be rescheduled.

The Election Commission of India has lifted the model code of conduct in 11 districts including Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack and Jajpur for smooth conduct of rescue and relief operations. Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha, Surendra Kumar said that the poll body has approved shifting of polled EVMs in two districts Jagatsinghpur and Gajapati. Entire shifting process will be conducted in presence of candidates & the entire process will be video-graphed, ANI reported.

According to Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi, Collectors of all coastal and adjoining districts of Gajapati, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj have been advised to identify vulnerable population near the coast or low lying areas and shift them to

multipurpose cyclone and flood shelters.

Fishermen are asked to not venture into the sea in the wake of cylone Fani.

As many as 879 cyclone and flood shelters have been kept in readiness for sheltering people to be evacuated today. The shifting exercise is targeted to be completed by tomorrow when the system gets closer.

Arrangements for free kitchen, safe drinking water, lighting, health and sanitation at the shelters are made. District Emergency Operation Centres and control rooms have been activated round the clock.

READ: Will Cyclone Fani hit TN? Tamil Nadu Weatherman comes out with the answer

Sethi said as many as 300 power boats of the Special Relief Organisation have been kept ready with crew and fuel for rescue and relief.

Meanwhile, Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba said that Indian Navy is prepared for the cyclone. Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam is ready as all necessary measures have been taken. “In coordination with State Governments of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, we are ready for the cyclone,” he told a news agency.

READ: 74 trains running to and via Odisha cancelled

While the India Army, Air Force and Navy are on stand by for joint operation, the Coast Guard have also deployed ships and helicopters for relief and rescue operations.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 28 teams in Odisha apart from all the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, firefighters.

High tide in sea has left two boats damaged in Ganjam district.

In Pilgrim town Puri, which would be close to landfall point, the district administration has asked tourists to vacate the hotels and move to Bhubaneswar other places.

Low lying areas and fishermen colonies are in a state of apprehension as the district officials cautioned the locals about the hazards the storm would pose.

Apart from storm surge that can cause serious damage to life and property, strong wind and heavy rains along the coastal stretch may lead to flashfloods.

Capital City Bhubaneswar, too, is under watch as it had suffered massive urban flooding. Neighbouring Cuttack and outlying areas located on the flood plains of the Mahanadi river system are also at the risk.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Balasore, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj beginning May 2 till May 5.