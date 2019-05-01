Home States Odisha

Cyclone Fani swells, educational institutions in Odisha to remain shut until further orders

With the weather agencies predicting storm surge of 29 feet, Fani is being seen as a dangerous system capable of tearing through the coastal pockets of the State and cause widespread destruction.

Published: 01st May 2019 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Cyclone Fani

Officials apprising people about Fani in Ganjam district. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As tropical cyclone Fani ominously grew in size and power moving towards the eastern coast, anticipating the worst, the Odisha Government on Wednesday shifted gears and deployed 10 senior IAS officers in as many coastal districts to monitor relief and restoration measures.

Fani, now an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm, lay centred at about 680 km south-southwest of Puri and 430 km south–southeast of Vishakhapatnam. It is very likely to intensify further and cross Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, to the south of Puri around May 3 afternoon with maximum sustained wind speed 175-185 kmph gusting to 205 kmph.

This, the Government and Met agencies fear, could wreak havoc as the storm will move close to the coast retaining its strength all along the projected path that passes through coastal and northern districts of the State.

READ: Fani course towards Odisha keeps MET experts and agencies busy

With the weather agencies predicting storm surge of 29 feet, Fani is being seen as a dangerous system capable of tearing through the coastal pockets of the State and cause widespread destruction.

High tides in the coastal belts of Odisha as cylonic storm Fani gets strong.

Districts such as Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Balasore are likely to bear the brunt with extensive damage expected to houses and communication and power infrastructure, rail and road network.

The State Government has already cancelled leaves of all doctors till May 15 and summoned them back to their headquarters while all educational institutions will remain closed till further orders. All examinations would be rescheduled.

The Election Commission of India has lifted the model code of conduct in 11 districts including Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack and Jajpur for smooth conduct of rescue and relief operations. Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha, Surendra Kumar said that the poll body has approved shifting of polled EVMs in two districts Jagatsinghpur  and Gajapati. Entire shifting process will be conducted in presence of candidates & the entire process will be video-graphed, ANI reported. 

According to Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi, Collectors of all coastal and adjoining districts of Gajapati, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj have been advised to identify vulnerable population near the coast or low lying areas and shift them to
multipurpose cyclone and flood shelters.

Fishermen are asked to not venture into the sea in the wake of cylone Fani. 

As many as 879 cyclone and flood shelters have been kept in readiness for sheltering people to be evacuated today. The shifting exercise is targeted to be completed by tomorrow when the system gets closer. 

Arrangements for free kitchen, safe drinking water, lighting, health and sanitation at the shelters are made. District Emergency Operation Centres and control rooms have been activated round the clock.

READ: Will Cyclone Fani hit TN? Tamil Nadu Weatherman comes out with the answer

Sethi said as many as 300 power boats of the Special Relief Organisation have been kept ready with crew and fuel for rescue and relief.

Meanwhile, Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba said that Indian Navy is prepared for the cyclone. Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam is ready as all necessary measures have been taken. “In coordination with State Governments of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, we are ready for the cyclone,” he told a news agency.

READ: 74 trains running to and via Odisha cancelled

While the India Army, Air Force and Navy are on stand by for joint operation, the Coast Guard have also deployed ships and helicopters for relief and rescue operations. 

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 28 teams in Odisha apart from all the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, firefighters.

High tide in sea has left two boats damaged in Ganjam district. 

In Pilgrim town Puri, which would be close to landfall point, the district administration has asked tourists to vacate the hotels and move to Bhubaneswar other places. 

Low lying areas and fishermen colonies are in a state of apprehension as the district officials cautioned the locals about the hazards the storm would pose.

Apart from storm surge that can cause serious damage to life and property, strong wind and heavy rains along the coastal stretch may lead to flashfloods. 

Capital City Bhubaneswar, too, is under watch as it had suffered massive urban flooding. Neighbouring Cuttack and outlying areas located on the flood plains of the Mahanadi river system are also at the risk.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Balasore, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj beginning May 2 till May 5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cylone Fani Odisha government extremely severe cyclonic storm Odisha coast IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp