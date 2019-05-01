Home States Odisha

Election Commission lifts poll code in 11 districts in Odisha ahead of cyclone Fani

Model code has been lifted to facilitate disaster management activities ahead of cyclone Fani which is likely to hit Odisha coast on Friday.

Published: 01st May 2019 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Preparation to handle cyclone 'Fani' under progress at Odisha Fire Disaster Response Academy in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday

Preparation to handle cyclone 'Fani' under progress at Odisha Fire Disaster Response Academy in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. (Photo: EPS / Irfana)

By IANS

NEW DELHI / BHUBANESWAR: The Election Commission has approved the lifting of model code of conduct in 11 districts in Odisha to facilitate speedy relief and rescue operation in view of cyclonic storm Fani, a poll official said on Wednesday.

This will expedite the precautionary measures afoot in Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Cuttack and Jajpur, Rakesh Kumar said in the order issued on Tuesday.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The move came at the end of the day when Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had made a request to the Election Commission (EC) in person.

Patnaik was in Delhi to meet the poll panel on Tuesday asking for the lifting of the model code in several coastal districts of the state to facilitate disaster management activities ahead of cyclone Fani which is likely to hit Odisha coast on Friday.

ALSO READ | Power packed extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani heads for Odisha to unleash fury

Patnaik had also requested postponement of the Patkura Assembly elections. Polling in Patkura is scheduled on May 19.

Meeting Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, he had suggested postponing the polls to a later date so that communities could "work together in harmony and administration focus on saving precious lives and valuable property".

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Fani poll code Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp