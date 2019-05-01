Election Commission lifts poll code in 11 districts in Odisha ahead of cyclone Fani

By IANS

NEW DELHI / BHUBANESWAR: The Election Commission has approved the lifting of model code of conduct in 11 districts in Odisha to facilitate speedy relief and rescue operation in view of cyclonic storm Fani, a poll official said on Wednesday.

This will expedite the precautionary measures afoot in Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Cuttack and Jajpur, Rakesh Kumar said in the order issued on Tuesday.

The move came at the end of the day when Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had made a request to the Election Commission (EC) in person.

Patnaik was in Delhi to meet the poll panel on Tuesday asking for the lifting of the model code in several coastal districts of the state to facilitate disaster management activities ahead of cyclone Fani which is likely to hit Odisha coast on Friday.

Patnaik had also requested postponement of the Patkura Assembly elections. Polling in Patkura is scheduled on May 19.

Meeting Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, he had suggested postponing the polls to a later date so that communities could "work together in harmony and administration focus on saving precious lives and valuable property".