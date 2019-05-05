30 lakh affected by Cyclone Fani in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Extremely severe cyclone Fani has wrought havoc in the district affecting more than 30.96 lakh people. As per preliminary assessment, a total of 30,96,874 people belonging to 2,065 villages in 14 blocks and 113 Wards in four ULBs have been affected by the cyclone. While most of the rural pockets have remained cut off as road communication has been disrupted due to uprooted trees at many places, emergency and essential services have been paralysed in the absence of power supply.

Similarly, lack of telephone, mobile and internet networks has affected communication in the district.

Collector Aravind Agarwal on Saturday held an emergency meeting with all line departments and reviewed relief and restoration work. He also directed the officials concerned to expedite restoration work.

“Clearing roads for restoration of communication has been given priority. While most of the roads in the city have been cleared by Saturday evening, a directive has been issued for restoration of power supply as soon as possible,” he said.

Three NDRF, four ODRAF and 15 fire service teams have been deployed for road restoration work. While 29 mobile medical teams have been engaged to treat cyclone affected people, 28 veterinary squads have been deployed to take care of bovine life, he said.

The Collector also directed all tehsildars to begin a survey on assessment of damaged houses and loss of property. The CESU officials are working hard to restore 25 per cent power supply in SCB Medical College and Hospital, College Square, Cantonment Road and CDA on priority by Saturday night or Sunday morning. Of total 188 pumping stations lying defunct in the city, the PHEO officials have targeted to make at least 38 stations functional by Sunday.