Home States Odisha

Cyclone Fani: Odisha government receives global pat on for record evacuation

The state government evacuated a record number of over 11.6 lakh people to safer places within 24 hours and housed them in 6,575 cyclone shelters.

Published: 05th May 2019 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

NDRF, uprooted trees, cyclone fani impact

NDRF personnel clear uprooted trees in Srikakulam. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The task was difficult. After the four-phase polls when the entire administration was engaged in election work, reorienting it to tackle one of the severest tropical storms which hit the Odisha coast did not seem to be an easy option when more than one million people were on its line. However, the Odisha Government evacuated a record number of over 11.6 lakh people to safer places within 24 hours and housed them in 6,575 cyclone shelters.

ALSO READ | Over a crore hit by Fani as battered Odisha looks at gigantic restoration

As Fani was heading towards Puri, the work was no doubt daunting. About 25,000 tourists were also safely evacuated from Puri, Ganjam, Cuttack and Balasore districts. Three special trains were run from Puri to Howrah and Shalimar in West Bengal on Thursday to facilitate the evacuation of tourists.

The operation was so massive that the Odisha Government had to deploy hundreds of officials to shift people from vulnerable places to the shelters. This is not the first time that the Government had to evacuate people to safer places before cyclones. It had successfully done this before Phailin and Titli hit the Odisha coast in 2013 and 2018 respectively.

ALSO READ | Air India waives charges for carrying relief materials for victims

To warn people of what was coming and move them to safer places, the Government deployed over 40,000 volunteers, hundreds of emergency workers and sent 2.6 million text messages. The United Nations and international media have lauded Odisha’s timely efforts and management of cyclone Fani. Mami Mizutori, UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction said India’s zero casualty approach to managing extreme weather events is a major contribution to the implementation of the SendaiFramework and the reduction of loss of life from such events. 

Global pat on Govt for evacuation

“I look forward to hearing more about CycloneFani at the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction at Geneva, Switzerland to be held between May 13 and 17,” she said.On Friday, The spokesperson for the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (ODRR) Denis McClean said in a statement, “They seem to have done a very good job in terms of minimising the possibility of loss of life. The almost pinpoint accuracy of the warnings and early warnings from the IMD allow them to conduct a very well targeted evacuation plan which resulted in 1.1 million people moving to about 900 cyclone shelters,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha government Cyclone Fani United Nations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp