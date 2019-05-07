Home States Odisha

CMs, Dalai Lama, Akshay Kumar donate to Cyclone Fani victims

As Odisha is struggling to restore normalcy and provide basic services in the aftermath of extremely severe cyclone Fani, help and support have started coming from different quarters.

Published: 07th May 2019 09:42 AM

Motorcycles lie on a street in Puri district after Cyclone Fani hit

Image of Cyclone Fani used for representation.

By Express News Service

The aid is coming from within the State and outside with Chief Ministers of different States and celebrities donating generously. Appreciating efficient precautionary measures taken by the Odisha Government to evacuate people to safety, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama donated `10 lakh from the Dalai Lama Trust for relief and rehabilitation measures.

While Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has offered to donate Rs 11 crore to assist in the restoration work in Odisha, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami have announced to donate Rs 10 crore each. Fadnavis in a tweet said Maharashtra stands firm with the people of Odisha and Baghel spoke to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and assured him of all the help and support.

Similarly, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced an assistance of Rs 5 crore to the cyclone affected people. Taking to the twitter, Rupani said the people of Odisha are facing unprecedented adversity due to cyclone Fani.

“Gujarat has always stood by the people of the country. During this hour of crisis, the Govt of Guj has announced an assistance of Rs 5 crore to the cyclone affected people of Odisha from CM Relief Fund,” he tweeted.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also extended solidarity to those killed and injured in the aftermath of the cyclone. In a letter to Naveen, he said Kerala and its people offer all assistance including provision of medical teams, fire and rescue services and state electricity board personnel if necessary. “I have asked our State relief commissioner to be in constant touch with your State authorities to render any assistance that may be required,” he wrote.

While Naveen donated his one year’s salary, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan contributed his one month’s salary to the CMRF. Actor Akshay Kumar has also donated `one crore to the CMRF. Meanwhile, popular stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma has urged people from different sections of the society to contribute to the relief fund of Odisha Chief Minister and help rebuild the State.

