Officials seek respite in luxury hotels of Bhubaneshwar

Interruption in electricity and water supply has prompted some senior officials to shift to luxury hotels.

An electric pole damaged by Cyclone Fani near Jharapada in Bhubaneswar (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Escaping miseries is not an easy task for the common man. However, that is not the case with the privileged ones who have found the easiest way out to overcome the challenges thrown by Cyclone Fani which left a trail of destruction in the City.

Interruption in electricity and water supply has prompted some senior officials to shift to luxury hotels. These officials have shifted from their Government quarters to bask in the luxury of air-conditioned rooms with room service, a luxury unimaginable in the present times.

Even the hoteliers are pleasantly surprised by the unusual trend. The manager of a luxury hotel in the City said, “We never expected that our rooms will be fully booked after the devastation caused by the cyclone.”  He said his hotel received maximum bookings from locals from May 3 onwards at a time when a handful of tourists and corporate executives are present in the City.

The manager, who did not wish to be named, said in absence of internet connection, the guests are being asked to make their payments in cash. And the local guests are too eager to oblige provided they get all the services in their rooms. He said the maximum number of such guests have inverters at their homes and the comfort of air-conditioned rooms in the gruelling heat comes as a boon.

A manager of a hotel in Janpath said local guests are even willing to pay double the rent and they only want air-conditioned rooms.

