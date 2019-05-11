Home States Odisha

Cyclone Fani: Death toll mounts to 43; people stage blockade

Similar agitations were seen in parts of the state capital where power continued to remain elusive for the eighth consecutive day.

Published: 11th May 2019 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Damage caused by cyclone Fani after it made landfall near Puri in Odisha.

Damage caused by cyclone Fani after it made landfall near Puri in Odisha. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The death toll in Odisha due to Cyclone Fani mounted to 43 on Saturday, even as people staged a road blockade and assaulted a state official in protest against water shortage and power cuts in the coastal belt ravaged by the severe storm a week ago.

According to an official, two fresh deaths have been reported in Cuttack and Khurda districts of the state.

While the state government claimed to have restored power and drinking water supplies in urban pockets of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack districts, people Saturday blocked roads connecting Paradip and Cuttack, and the national highway linking Bhubaneswar with Puri, alleging lack of basic amenities.

Similar agitations were seen in parts of the state capital where power continued to remain elusive for the eighth consecutive day.

ALSO READ: Aahar centres fail Odisha residents in hour of need

In the pilgrim town of Puri, worst hit in the storm, locals were leaving homes and shifting elsewhere temporarily, even as the state government claimed that it was undertaking relief work on war footing.

"We left Puri and moved to Koraput (500 km away) as there is no certainty on restoration of power and water supply.

Bhubaneswar, too, has been severely hit by power and drinking water crisis.

"Add to that, hotel and guest house owners are charging more than the usual rate in view of the rush," Rathindra Mishra, a native of Mausima Lane in Puri, said.

A report from Jajpur district said angry people in Binjharpur tehsil area beat up a revenue department official for not getting relief as announced by the state government.

ALSO READ: No infrastructural damage to Sun temple in Cyclone Fani

Jajpur District Collector R K Das said "stringent action" will be taken against those found guilty of assaulting the official.

In almost all electricity offices in the coastal districts, police personnel have been deployed to tackle people attempting to attack officials, according to senior officer in the state government.

Meanwhile, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) B P Sethi in a letter to the district collector of Khurda sought immediate distribution of relief material and cash to affected people.

Sethi said he has received letters alleging that relief packages were being denied to eligible beneficiaries.

ALSO READ: Fani bares Odisha government’s cyclone resilience failure

The "extremely-severe" cyclone, one of the "rarest of rare", unleashed copious rain and windstorms that gusted up to 240 kmph on May 3, blowing away thatched houses and swamping towns and villages in Odisha.

NDRF director general S N Pradhan, who met Chief Secretary A P Padhi and the special relief commissioner, said the specialised force would assist the government till power is restored in the state.

"The NDRF has deployed personnel in 50 different teams. They are equipped with sophisticated machines like power cutter, plasma cutter and gas cutters. Our personnel are assisting the state government in restoring power," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Fani Fani Cyclone Odisha Odisha Cyclone

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp