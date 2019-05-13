15L hectare farm land damaged by cyclone Fani

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The extremely severe cyclone Fani, which hit the Odisha coast on May 3, has caused extensive crop loss in the affected areas besides damaging power, telecom and communication infrastructure.

As per a preliminary assessment made by the Government agencies, 15,2,985.4 hectare (ha) agricultural land in 88 blocks of the 14 affected districts have been damaged. Out of this, 12,1,961 ha cultivated land sustained more than 33 per cent crop loss. Cultivated land from where crop loss has been reported included 36,898 ha irrigated and 72,746 ha rainfed land. Besides, farms of coconut, betel, cashew, vegetables and fruits have been damaged in 12,277 ha.

Official sources said as per preliminary assessment, `145.45 crore is required to compensate the loss caused due to cyclone. Revenue and disaster management and agriculture and farmers’ empowerment departments are working jointly to assess the exact loss in different districts. Meanwhile, the State Government claimed that 100 per cent water supply has been restored in Cuttack, Khurda, Jatni, Puri, Bhubaneswar, Konark and Nimapara urban areas.

Out of 2,364 rural water supply systems in Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur and Bhadrak districts which were severely affected in the cyclone, 2,114 have already been functional. Besides, 100 per cent drinking water supply has been restored in Bhadrak and Kendrapara districts.



Official sources maintained that while 79.58 per cent rural pipe water supply system has been made functional in Khurda district, 243 pipe water supply systems have been restored in the worst affected Puri district. More than 80 per cent pipe water supply has been restored in rural areas of Puri district where 11 special teams have been pressed into service.

CM announces pucca houses

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced that all families whose houses have been completely or substantially damaged due to Fani will be sanctioned pucca houses. House damage assessment will be taken up from May 15 and completed within a week, he said and added that in all the extremely severely affected blocks, senior officers will be appointed to supervise the assessment process. Stating that work order distribution to the beneficiaries will begin from June 1, 2019, the Chief Minister assured that not a single eligible person will be left out.