Home States Odisha

15L hectare farm land damaged by cyclone Fani

The extremely severe cyclone Fani, which hit the Odisha coast on May 3, has caused extensive crop loss in the affected areas besides damaging power, telecom and communication infrastructure.

Published: 13th May 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Trees lie uprooted after Cyclone Fani made landfall in the area | AP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The extremely severe cyclone Fani, which hit the Odisha coast on May 3, has caused extensive crop loss in the affected areas besides damaging power, telecom and communication infrastructure.

ALSO READ | Infrastructure, houses bear the brunt of cyclone Fani

As per a preliminary assessment made by the Government agencies, 15,2,985.4 hectare (ha) agricultural land in 88 blocks of the 14 affected districts have been damaged. Out of this, 12,1,961 ha cultivated land sustained more than 33 per cent crop loss. Cultivated land from where crop loss has been reported included 36,898 ha irrigated and 72,746 ha rainfed land. Besides, farms of coconut, betel, cashew, vegetables and fruits have been damaged in 12,277 ha.

Official sources said as per preliminary assessment, `145.45 crore is required to compensate the loss caused due to cyclone. Revenue and disaster management and agriculture and farmers’ empowerment departments are working jointly to assess the exact loss in different districts. Meanwhile, the State Government claimed that 100 per cent water supply has been restored in Cuttack, Khurda, Jatni, Puri, Bhubaneswar, Konark and Nimapara urban areas.

Out of 2,364 rural water supply systems in Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur and Bhadrak districts which were severely affected in the cyclone, 2,114 have already been functional. Besides, 100 per cent drinking water supply has been restored in Bhadrak and Kendrapara districts.


Official sources maintained that while 79.58 per cent rural pipe water supply system has been made functional in Khurda district, 243 pipe water supply systems have been restored in the worst affected Puri district. More than 80 per cent pipe water supply has been restored in rural areas of Puri district where 11 special teams have been pressed into service.

CM announces pucca houses

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced that all families whose houses have been completely or substantially damaged due to Fani will be sanctioned pucca houses. House damage assessment will be taken up from May 15 and completed within a week, he said and added that in all the extremely severely affected blocks, senior officers will be appointed to supervise the assessment process. Stating that work order distribution to the beneficiaries will begin from June 1, 2019, the Chief Minister assured that not a single eligible person will be left out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Fani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp