Home States Odisha

Fani causes huge damage to school buildings

Parents, who have lost their belongings, find it difficult to send children to educational institutions

Published: 17th May 2019 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Damaged Baladevjew High School at Nasadipur

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Cyclone Fani has caused huge damage to the infrastructure of schools in the district. As many as 427 schools have been damaged in the cyclone.

Santosh Kar, a Class VIII student of Baladevjew High School at Nasadipur village,   feels dejected after looking at his school. “The devastating cyclone has damaged the asbestos roofs of the school. Locals have converted the damaged  school rooms and verandas into temporary shelter for their cattle and goats,” he said.
“The devastation was so widespread that the opening of the school will be delayed by six months,” said a teacher.

Piles of debris, including bricks, bits of wood, concrete and broken household articles are becoming visible throughout cyclone-ravaged areas even after 13 days of the storm.
At Ramanagar, 13-year-old Chittaranjan Sahoo with his parents and three siblings, rummaged through a pile of destroyed belongings in his house. The structure itself is badly damaged but still partially intact. “I am looking for my school textbooks and pencils,” he said.

ALSO READ | Trade, commerce take a beating post-cyclone Fani

The Upper Primary School building at Tanar village was completely damaged in the cyclone. 
“Many parents, who have lost all their belongings and resources, are finding it difficult to send their children to schools. Children from cyclone-affected areas are facing many difficulties in their daily lives and many are on the verge of quitting schools as their poor parents have lost houses, crops and have no way to earn for a living. They even find it hard to have two meals everyday. Many students also want to quit schools to earn money to survive,” said Damodar Dhal, a retired school teacher of Rajkanika.

Kendrapara Sub-Collector Sanjay Mishra said, “A total of 1,019 villages under 207 panchayats and 41 Municipality Wards with a population of 7,58,419 have been affected by the cyclone in the district. 
The authorities will provide new books to the students in the affected areas. Rebuilding primary and upper primary schools and high schools and re-equipping them with teaching-learning materials will cost crores of rupees.”

District Education Officer (DEO) Kalpana Behera said, “As per our survey report, 427 schools have been damaged in the cyclone. The estimated loss would be around ` seven crore.”

577 schools bear the brunt in Jajpur
Jajpur: A total of 577 schools have been damaged in cyclone Fani that ravaged the district on May 3. District Education Officer (DEO) Krushna Chandra Nayak said the estimated loss would be around `25 crore. Though several unaided, block grant schools and colleges, both aided and unaided, located in 10 blocks and two ULBs, have been damaged in the cyclone, the loss assessment of unaided schools and colleges has not been taken into account by the district administration. Nayak said highest number of schools has been damaged in Bari, Binjharpur and Dharmasala blocks.

Around 100 schools in Bari block were the worst affected in  the cyclonic storm. The cyclone has not only destroyed school buildings but also damaged boundary walls, kitchen rooms, eco-clubs and libraries. “We have only assessed the loss caused to the schools run by the Government as per the directive. Besides, many unaided and block grant schools have been damaged in the cyclone,” said an official. He said the repair and restoration work of the damaged schools would be started soon. Work would be completed before the end of summer vacation, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Fani Schools destroyed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp