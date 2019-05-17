Fani causes huge damage to school buildings

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Cyclone Fani has caused huge damage to the infrastructure of schools in the district. As many as 427 schools have been damaged in the cyclone.

Santosh Kar, a Class VIII student of Baladevjew High School at Nasadipur village, feels dejected after looking at his school. “The devastating cyclone has damaged the asbestos roofs of the school. Locals have converted the damaged school rooms and verandas into temporary shelter for their cattle and goats,” he said.

“The devastation was so widespread that the opening of the school will be delayed by six months,” said a teacher.

Piles of debris, including bricks, bits of wood, concrete and broken household articles are becoming visible throughout cyclone-ravaged areas even after 13 days of the storm.

At Ramanagar, 13-year-old Chittaranjan Sahoo with his parents and three siblings, rummaged through a pile of destroyed belongings in his house. The structure itself is badly damaged but still partially intact. “I am looking for my school textbooks and pencils,” he said.

The Upper Primary School building at Tanar village was completely damaged in the cyclone.

“Many parents, who have lost all their belongings and resources, are finding it difficult to send their children to schools. Children from cyclone-affected areas are facing many difficulties in their daily lives and many are on the verge of quitting schools as their poor parents have lost houses, crops and have no way to earn for a living. They even find it hard to have two meals everyday. Many students also want to quit schools to earn money to survive,” said Damodar Dhal, a retired school teacher of Rajkanika.

Kendrapara Sub-Collector Sanjay Mishra said, “A total of 1,019 villages under 207 panchayats and 41 Municipality Wards with a population of 7,58,419 have been affected by the cyclone in the district.

The authorities will provide new books to the students in the affected areas. Rebuilding primary and upper primary schools and high schools and re-equipping them with teaching-learning materials will cost crores of rupees.”

District Education Officer (DEO) Kalpana Behera said, “As per our survey report, 427 schools have been damaged in the cyclone. The estimated loss would be around ` seven crore.”

577 schools bear the brunt in Jajpur

Jajpur: A total of 577 schools have been damaged in cyclone Fani that ravaged the district on May 3. District Education Officer (DEO) Krushna Chandra Nayak said the estimated loss would be around `25 crore. Though several unaided, block grant schools and colleges, both aided and unaided, located in 10 blocks and two ULBs, have been damaged in the cyclone, the loss assessment of unaided schools and colleges has not been taken into account by the district administration. Nayak said highest number of schools has been damaged in Bari, Binjharpur and Dharmasala blocks.

Around 100 schools in Bari block were the worst affected in the cyclonic storm. The cyclone has not only destroyed school buildings but also damaged boundary walls, kitchen rooms, eco-clubs and libraries. “We have only assessed the loss caused to the schools run by the Government as per the directive. Besides, many unaided and block grant schools have been damaged in the cyclone,” said an official. He said the repair and restoration work of the damaged schools would be started soon. Work would be completed before the end of summer vacation, he added.