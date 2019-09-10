Aadhaar-ration card linking scares farmers in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The state government directive for submission of ration cards by linking it with Aadhaar during online registration under paddy procurement automation system (P-PAS) has left the farmers worried.



They are now reluctant to register themselves apprehending deletion of their names from the beneficiary list of National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Farmers willing to sell their paddy through procurement centres or government-identified mandis (market yards) of primary agriculture cooperative society (PACS) should register their names under P-PAS by September 15.



The government has also asked farmers to submit NFSA ration card, bank passbook and other documents during online registration under P-PAS.



So far, 20,462 farmers have registered their names under P-PAS for 2019-20 kharif marketing season (KMS) in the district while more than 12,000 are yet to enrol themselves under the online system.



Sources said these farmers hesitating to register themselves apprehending deletion of their names from NFSA list. In 2017-18, 31,427 farmers had registered under P-PAS while the number increased to 33,443 in the last KMS.

Farmers alleged that in order to delete their names from the beneficiary list of NFSA, the state government has issued the directive to submit ration card during registration under P-PAS.



Moreover, the amount of paddy for procurement will be deducted from farmers who avail rice under NFSA scheme due to which many farmers are yet to register their names under P-PAS, they said.

Farmer leader Nityananda Panda said earlier, there was provision to procure paddy after deducting three quintal from each farmer towards consumption. NFSA beneficiaries apprehended that the government will deduct more quantity of paddy from them as they receive 5 kg rice each under the central scheme, he said.



“As farmers are unwilling to register their names under P-PAS, it is feared that this will lead to distress sale of paddy,” Panda added.

On the other hand, low registration of farmers has become a cause of concern for the district administration and Civil Supply department. Last year, 74,411,76 tonne of paddy was procured from 33,443 farmers but in this KMS, meeting the paddy procurement target will be an uphill task due to less registration of farmers under P-PAS.

Additional Civil Supply Officer Salauddin Khan said in view of the low registration, awareness campaigns have been launched to convince farmers that there is no proposal to delete their names from NFSA list or deduct paddy amount from them towards consumption.



“Since submission of ration card is not mandatory, there is no need to panic,” he clarified.