Home States Odisha

Aadhaar-ration card linking scares farmers in Odisha

The government has also asked farmers to submit NFSA ration card, bank passbook and other documents during online registration under P-PAS.   

Published: 10th September 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Aaadhar Card

Aaadhar Card (File Image for representational purpose)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The state government directive for submission of ration cards by linking it with Aadhaar during online registration under paddy procurement automation system (P-PAS) has left the farmers worried.

They are now reluctant to register themselves apprehending deletion of their names from the beneficiary list of National Food Security Act (NFSA). 

Farmers willing to sell their paddy through procurement centres or government-identified mandis (market yards) of primary agriculture cooperative society (PACS) should register their names under P-PAS by September 15.

The government has also asked farmers to submit NFSA ration card, bank passbook and other documents during online registration under P-PAS.   

ALSO READ: Aadhar card not mandatory to get ration in Jharkhand: Food Minister Saryu Roy

So far, 20,462 farmers have registered their names under P-PAS for 2019-20 kharif marketing season (KMS) in the district while more than 12,000 are yet to enrol themselves under the online system.

Sources said these farmers hesitating to register themselves apprehending deletion of their names from NFSA list. In 2017-18, 31,427 farmers had registered under P-PAS while the number increased to 33,443 in the last KMS.   

Farmers alleged that in order to delete their names from the beneficiary list of NFSA, the state government has issued the directive to submit ration card during registration under P-PAS.

Moreover, the amount of paddy for procurement will be deducted from farmers who avail rice under NFSA scheme due to which many farmers are yet to register their names under P-PAS, they said.

Farmer leader Nityananda Panda said earlier, there was provision to procure paddy after deducting three quintal from each farmer towards consumption. NFSA beneficiaries apprehended that the government will deduct more quantity of paddy from them as they receive 5 kg rice each under the central scheme, he said.

“As farmers are unwilling to register their names under P-PAS, it is feared that this will lead to distress sale of paddy,” Panda added.

On the other hand, low registration of farmers has become a cause of concern for the district administration and Civil Supply department. Last year, 74,411,76 tonne of paddy was procured from 33,443 farmers but in this KMS, meeting the paddy procurement target will be an uphill task due to less registration of farmers under P-PAS.

Additional Civil Supply Officer Salauddin Khan said in view of the low registration, awareness campaigns have been launched to convince farmers that there is no proposal to delete their names from NFSA list or deduct paddy amount from them towards consumption.

“Since submission of ration card is not mandatory, there is no need to panic,” he clarified.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Food Security Act Odisha Government AADHAR
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp