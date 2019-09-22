Home States Odisha

Odisha turns to Smithsonian Institute to tackle herpes virus

Nandankanan Zoo director Shashi Paul has also urged the CZA to issue a protocol on the near-fatal virus.

Published: 22nd September 2019 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors throng Nandankanan Zoological Par

Visitors throng Nandankanan Zoological Park | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With herpes virus infection at Nandankanan Zoological Park here turning endemic, the wildlife wing of the Forest and Environment department has sought help of experts from the US-based Smithsonian Institute.

The wildlife wing has apprised Director General of Forests under Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Siddhanta Das about the Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpes virus (EEHV) that has claimed four elephants in the zoo in 24 days. With this, the total number of elephants in the zoo has come down from eight to four.

ALSO READ: Nandankanan Zoo authorities demand protocol on herpesvirus

“Since cases of EEHV had been reported from North America some years back, the researchers at the Smithsonian Institute have expertise on curbing spread of this virus,” said PCCF (Wildlife) Hari Shankar Upadhyay adding that the State wildlife wing has urged the institute to send its experts to Odisha at the earliest. “Death of elephants due to herpesvirus at Nandankanan is a case that is being reported for the first time from any zoo in the country,” he said.

Apart from seeking help of the Smithsonian Institute, Upadhyay said they are in touch with the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) as well as the Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly.

Nandankanan Zoo director Shashi Paul has also urged the CZA to issue a protocol on the near-fatal virus.

Meanwhile, to bring situation into control, zoo authorities have convened a technical committee meeting to review the method of treatment. As no vaccine to contain the spread of the virus has been developed, the zoo authorities have also kept the remaining four elephants in isolation and are giving them anti-viral doses.

ALSO READ: Herpes kills another jumbo in Nandankanan

Besides, disinfection of the zoo area is also being conducted, said Nandankanan zoo deputy director Jayant Kumar Das adding that an expert from Kerala’s Wildlife Wing has been requested to visit the State at the earliest. 

“The doctor having expertise on herpesvirus is likely to visit the State this week,” Das said. 

According to sources, researchers at Smithsonian’s National Zoo were the first to identify EEHV in 1995. Since then, they have carried out extensive researches making significant discoveries on the biology of EEHV.

The zoo’s National Elephant Herpesvirus Laboratory  is also said to be a major source of herpesvirus information, testing and research for the global elephant community.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Smithsonian Institute Nandankanan Zoo Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpes virus
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp