Fisheries Minister promises action in cash-for-marks scam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Saturday said that strict legal action will be taken against those involved in the alleged cash-for-marks scam at Anna University.Whoever is involved in this matter, strict legal action will be initiated against them based on the findings of the committee,” he said.

The action by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) against Uma and nine others showed the government was “transparent” and that it was acting quickly on such issues, he said.On August 2, the directorate had booked 10 professors, including a former controller of examinations G V Uma, for allegedly “receiving money” from some engineering students and giving them extra marks during re-evaluation.