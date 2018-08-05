Home States Tamil Nadu

Four members of Tamil Nadu farmer's family commit suicide

Police said the farmer first hung his 11-year-old daughter and his four-year-old son before he and his mother ended their lives in a similar manner.

Published: 05th August 2018 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Four members of a farmer's family allegedly committed suicide at their home in nearby Tirupur district, reportedly due to financial burden, police said.

The neighbours, who noticed the house closed for a long time this morning at Dharapuram village, peeped in and found Muthuswamy, his mother and two children hanging from the ceiling, police said.

ALSO READ: Man attempts suicide after killing wife, minor children

The farmer's wife had gone to a nearby village to attend a festival, they said.

Police said the farmer first hung his 11-year-old daughter and his four-year-old son before he and his mother ended their lives in a similar manner.

Muthusamy, who had taken four acres of land on contract, was upset as he could not get expected returns from farming.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that financial burden was the reason for the extreme step, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
suicide family financial burden

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sonam Wangchuk (Photo | Twitter)
Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Sonam Wangchuk asks for better government education system for all
Jan Adhikar Party activists clash with police personnel during their protest against the recent incident of Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case in Patna on August 4 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Muzzafarpur shelter home rape case: RJD, Opposition protest at Jantar Mantar
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta