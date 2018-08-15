Tamil Nadu leads in attracting investments: K Palaniswami

By IANS

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Wednesday said the state leads in attracting industrial investments.

Unfurling the national flag at Fort St. George, the state Secretariat here, to mark the 72nd Independence Day, Palaniswami said the state would host the second Global Investors Meet next year.

Listing the achievements of the government in the fields of industry, agriculture and education, he added that it was due to the sacrifices of many freedom fighters that India secured its independence.

He said the contributions of Tamil Nadu in the fight for freedom - armed or non-violent - were immense.

Palanswami recalled the Sepoy mutiny against the East India Company at Vellore on July 10, 1806, owing to similar causes that triggered the 1857 revolt at Meerut.