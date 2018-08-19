Home States Tamil Nadu

Precautionary measures and timely evacuation save lives and property

Even as the Cauvery river is in spate again, precautionary measures, including identification of vulnerable locations, setting up of temporary shelters and evacuation in anticipation of the eventualit

Families at the relief camp of Kappikalam Anganwadi in Wayanad. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Even as the Cauvery river is in spate again, precautionary measures, including identification of vulnerable locations, setting up of temporary shelters and evacuation in anticipation of the eventuality, helped government authorities to save lives of the locals and their property. Officials, including district Collectors, had to burn the midnight oil initiating steps to warn locals in low-lying areas that run the risk of being flooded and advise them on their personal safety, besides stressing the need to heed the advisory.

Parts of Namakkal and neighbouring Erode districts, located on either side of Cauvery, bore the brunt of fury of flood waters. Several habitations in low-lying areas were heavily flooded.Totally, 2,346 persons, belonging to 758 families, were evacuated to 16 relief shelters in Namakkal, while 7,832 persons from 2,335 families were accommodated in 67 camps in Erode district as per official figures on Saturday.
Overall, 13,540 persons have been moved to relief camps in 11 districts in Tamil Nadu.

According to K Satyagopal, Commissioner for Revenue Administration (CRA) and State Relief Commissioner, “We have been working on precautionary measures over the last 10 days. The focus was on identification of low-lying areas, temporary relief centres and habitations where local men needed to be evacuated. As a result, we were able to evacuate the people well before flood waters entered,” he told Express.

Minimising loss of movable property is another aspect of the comprehensive precautionary measures that were put in place ahead of Cauvery in spate.The CRA explained that in case of last-minute evacuation, people might face the risk of losing their lives in a bid to save their property. So, minimising loss of movable property was given priority. Dissemination of alerts and advisories by district Collectors concerned reminding people on the risks that lay in taking selfies at dangerous locations and venturing into the river also paid dividends, he noted.

