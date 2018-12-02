Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Gaja: Tamil Nadu Agricultural University to give 12 lakh coconut seedlings to delta districts by October 2019

Published: 02nd December 2018 07:24 AM

A family checking the remains of their coconut trees that were entirely levelled by cyclone Gaja at Ambalapattu in Thanjavur. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has informed the government that it can provide up to 12 lakh coconuts seedlings for the delta districts, where Cyclone Gaja uprooted 31 lakh coconut trees, according to government estimates. However, it will need time till October 2019 to produce them.

“After assessing the sources, we wrote to the government that TNAU can produce up to 12 lakh seedlings by October 2019. If the government wants us to do it, we will proceed with the plan to produce them,” Vice Chancellor N Kumar told Express. Meanwhile, using satellite technology and drones, the TNAU Department of Remote Sensing and Geographic Information System is making an accurate count of the number of coconut trees uprooted in Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Pudukkottai districts. When the work is completed, a report will be submitted to the Agriculture Department, he added.

As there is also the risk of the palms being affected by diseases, the TNAU has sent a team from its Pathology Department to make a study and suggest preventive steps needed immediately. “Partially affected trees just 3-5 years old are very vulnerable. The cyclone would have loosened and damaged their roots and affected their steadiness.

If they are left without proper care, the future yield would be affected. Our team is concentrating on the problem,” said the vice-chancellor.

