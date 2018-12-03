Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth's '2.0' reignites debate over effects of cell phone tower radiation on birds

Even for humans, research mostly cites that it is the heat from longer usage which may be detrimental to health.

Published: 03rd December 2018 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in '2.0'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: An unusual depiction of mobile phone tower radiation affecting birds in 2.0 movie, has stirred the curiosity of ornithologists in the country who have expressed doubts whether the radiation that comes under the low-frequency radiation wave category, can possibly impair the health of birds.  

Though no studies have been carried out in the country in the matter, bird enthusiasts say that pesticides in farm fields is the reason for species such as sparrows disappearing. This has also been confirmed through studies.

VIEW GALLERY: Kollywood give their verdict for Rajinikanth-starrer'2.0'

Silent Spring, a book published by Rachel Carson in 1962, described the effects of pesticides on plants, animals and humans that called for a ban on DDT (Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane).  “The author in her book clearly describes the effects of DDT, a pesticide that is heavily used in farms and caused the bird population to vanish. Rachel in her book chose the falcon as a subject for her area of research  and confirmed that the eggs of the birds contained residues of DDT”, said M Rajesh, a professor from American College in Madurai who has carried out research on house sparrows and has been involved in bringing them back by handing out cardboard boxes to households close to farms since 2012. 

[READ OUR REVIEW OF THE FILM HERE]

He says he had handed over the boxes to households which were close to cell phone towers and there had been no significant change. 

Ornithologists say that the outer shell of eggs is made of calcium and only continuous exposure in a closed environment can cause any change than the lower level of radiation in an open space.

Speaking to Express, A Kumaraguru, a forest researcher actively involved in studying the migration of birds in the country, said there is no particular research that has been done on mobile phone tower radiation on birds in the country. However, if the radiation is harmful then all the eggs that are hatched in the open space, including those of tortoises and frogs, should be affected. 

Even for humans, research mostly cites that it is the heat from longer usage which may be detrimental to health.

Bird-loving villain

In the movie directed by S Shankar, Akshay Kumar plays the antagonist Pakshi Rajan, who wreaks havoc on people as the growth of the smartphone industry and radiation from mobile towers wipe out his beloved birds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2.0 Cell phone radiation Rajinikanth

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • devil own
    we human being are worst than the demons we do not have right to destroy nature's creature
    4 days ago reply
Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp