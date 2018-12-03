Rajinikanth's '2.0' reignites debate over effects of cell phone tower radiation on birds

Harish Murali By

CHENNAI: An unusual depiction of mobile phone tower radiation affecting birds in 2.0 movie, has stirred the curiosity of ornithologists in the country who have expressed doubts whether the radiation that comes under the low-frequency radiation wave category, can possibly impair the health of birds.

Though no studies have been carried out in the country in the matter, bird enthusiasts say that pesticides in farm fields is the reason for species such as sparrows disappearing. This has also been confirmed through studies.

Silent Spring, a book published by Rachel Carson in 1962, described the effects of pesticides on plants, animals and humans that called for a ban on DDT (Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane). “The author in her book clearly describes the effects of DDT, a pesticide that is heavily used in farms and caused the bird population to vanish. Rachel in her book chose the falcon as a subject for her area of research and confirmed that the eggs of the birds contained residues of DDT”, said M Rajesh, a professor from American College in Madurai who has carried out research on house sparrows and has been involved in bringing them back by handing out cardboard boxes to households close to farms since 2012.

He says he had handed over the boxes to households which were close to cell phone towers and there had been no significant change.

Ornithologists say that the outer shell of eggs is made of calcium and only continuous exposure in a closed environment can cause any change than the lower level of radiation in an open space.

Speaking to Express, A Kumaraguru, a forest researcher actively involved in studying the migration of birds in the country, said there is no particular research that has been done on mobile phone tower radiation on birds in the country. However, if the radiation is harmful then all the eggs that are hatched in the open space, including those of tortoises and frogs, should be affected.

Even for humans, research mostly cites that it is the heat from longer usage which may be detrimental to health.

