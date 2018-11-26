Home Entertainment Tamil

Director Shankar reveals reason behind casting Akshay Kumar instead of Arnold Schwarzenegger in '2.0'

Shankar's sci-fi thriller '2.0' is all set to hit the big screens on November 29 and the film crew is currently busy promoting the film.

Published: 26th November 2018 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar, Arnold Schwarzenegger

Actors Akshay Kumar and Arnold Schwarzenegger (File | AP and PTI)

By Online Desk

Shankar's sci-fi thriller '2.0' is all set to hit the big screens on November 29 and the film crew is currently busy promoting the film across the country.

'2.0' stars Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain, Sudhanshu Pandey amongst others. The film will mark the Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is releasing '2.0' in Hindi, hosted a press meet which was attended by director Shankar and Akshay Kumar.

During the interaction, Shankar shared interesting information about the team having approached Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger to play the antagonist in '2.0', the role which eventually went to Akshay Kumar.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu's Hyderabad multiplex set to have grand opening with Rajinikanth's '2.0'

Shankar said, "It was a very important role in the movie and the team is International. Cell phones are universal and hence I thought, bringing in an International star, would make the global audience connect much more to the film. I wanted to cast Arnold Schwarzenegger for the role and I met him. We had talks and discussions and he agreed to be a part and had given his dates also. But then, things didn't fall into place as the Hollywood contract (call sheet) was different from what we use in Indian contract."

He further stated that many differences cropped up and they couldn't bring in Arnold for '2.0'. He said, "Due to the differences, we couldn't proceed with him. We then started to look out for Indian stars who are capable of pulling off that role. That was the time when Lyca Productions were in talks with Akshay Kumar for the Hindi remake of Kaththi.  My team suggested that Akshay could be the one for this role and I also felt that he would be suitable. I narrated the story to him (Akshay) and he liked it, and that is how we signed him."

'2.0', which is touted as the 'most expensive film made in Indian cinema' will hit the screens on 29 November 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akshay Kumar Arnold Schwarzenegger 2.0 2.0 film Director Shankar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp