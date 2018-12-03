Man ends life after cyclone Gaja flattened cane fields

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A farmer whose sugarcane crop was destroyed in the cyclone allegedly committed suicide on Sunday. According to sources, A Samikkannu (55) of Thozhagirippatti borrowed huge sums from several private lenders towards his son’s education, and daughter’s marriage. He was expecting good yield from the crop cultivated on 2-acre land and was confident of repaying the loan. But the crop was damaged in cyclone Gaja.

On Sunday morning the family members found Samikkannu missing from his bed. When they looked out for him, he was found dead in a field in the village. Police said Samikkannu seemed to have consumed pesticide. Samikkannu is survived by wife Marikkannu, four daughters and two sons. All the four daughters were married. One of the sons has been studying diploma in engineering and the other son who completed ITI has been assisting his father in farming.

P R Pandian, general secretary of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam visited the deceased’s family and offered condolences. He appealed to farmers to refrain from taking extreme stem. He sought 10 lakh from the State as compensation for the family of the deceased. If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 or 044- 24640050.

Waive farm loans in ‘Gaja’hit areas: Kamal

Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan met farmers, who returned after taking part in the all India farmers protest in Delhi recently, at the Egmore railway station on Sunday. Kamal Haasan told them that their demands were reasonable and could be fulfilled by the government. “We will put pressure on the government to fulfil your demands. There is no other way, except to waive farm loans in cyclone ‘Gaja’-hit areas,” he said.

“We do not want to criticise the government, but we would like to catalyse the government. It is our duty and the government should accept this”. It will take at least seven years for the complete revival of the affected areas, he said.

IAF unit in Kodiakkarai braves ‘Gaja’

The Indian Air Force unit based at Kodiakkarai was badly hit when cyclone ’Gaja’ made landfall at Vedaranyam, barely 10 Km away. In spite of the devastated infrastructure, the unit was able to stand up against the adversity and activate a makeshift helipad which not only brought in some early relief material, but also facilitated Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s visit to the region. Subsequent, relief material was sent from Air Force Station Thanjavur by road. The Air warriors distributed the relief material in Kodiakkarai village and at the relief camps set up at Vedaranyam and Agastiya village, a defence release said. Nearly 1000 kg of relief material consisting of rice, wheat flour, salt, cereals, health mixes, noodles, sanitary items, soaps and medicines were distributed by the Air Warriors of the unit, the release said.

Farmers heave a sigh of relief as cap on aid lifted

Coconut farmers who lost their trees to cyclone heaved a sigh of relief as they were told the circular of the Commissionerate of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management which restricted compensation to a maximum of two hectares per farmer has been withdrawn. The circular was earlier issued to district collectors of the cyclone-affected districts.

Couple collect relief fund during baby shower

While people from across the State were pitching in to aid the relief efforts in the cyclone-hit districts, Prabavathi (28) and husband Vijayan (32), in Ponnampatti used a baby shower (valaikappu) event to do their part. They placed a donation box on the stage and asked friends and relatives to contribute as much as they could, instead of presenting the couple with money or gifts.