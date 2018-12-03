Mekedatu row: No relief for Tamil Nadu as Cauvery authority refuses to withdraw permission to Karnataka

S V Krishna Chaitanya By

CHENNAI: The Cauvery Water Management Authority on Monday refused to stay the permission granted to Karnataka to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for a new dam on Cauvery river.

When the authority convened on Monday in New Delhi, Tamil Nadu strongly objected to the Central Water Commission’s permission for the neighbouring State to go ahead with the crucial step towards building a new dam at Mekedatu. However, the authority’s chairman, Syed Masood Husain, who is also the chairman of CWC, said Karnataka can go ahead with the construction of the dam only after the final approval of the authority.

“The go-ahead given for Karnataka was only for preparation of the DPR. There are conditions attached to it. Only when the authority gives its approval, the dam can be built. We have to clearly understand that the go-ahead is not for the construction of the dam,” he told reporters.

Hussain said Karnataka cannot be stopped from preparing the project report. However, the concerns raised by Tamil Nadu will be taken into account when giving final clearance to the project.Tamil Nadu PWD Secretary SK Prabhakar, who took part in the meeting, said, “If any new storage structure is permitted in Karnataka, TN will not be able to get its due share of water as per monthly schedule even in normal years, and in deficit years Karnataka will wholly appropriate the waters to the maximum extent using proposed new reservoir.”

Meanwhile, Rakesh Singh, Principal Secretary, Water Resources department, Karnataka, submitted that Tamil Nadu has no locus standi to object to the Mekedatu project. “Karnataka clearly stated that the project will only store the excess Cauvery water and will not cause any impediment for Tamil Nadu’s share of water.” Prabhakar also pointed out that the Tamil Nadu government had filed an application in SC seeking to grant stay of operation to the permission given by the CWC to Karnataka and therefore the matter was sub-judice. “Besides, SC has given responsibility of implementing the final order of the Tribunal as modified by it, to the CWMA. Tamil Nadu hopes that the authority will ensure that the award is implemented in just and fair manner protecting the interests of the lower riparian States,” he added.

The PWD Secretary said the action of the CWC had come as a rude shock to the Cauvery delta farmers who are yet to recover from the havoc caused by Gaja cyclone. The people of Tamil Nadu were not only deeply anguished and agitated but also very apprehensive that they would not get the due share of water allocated to Tamil Nadu. The PWD Secretary reiterated the view of Tamil Nadu that the attempt of Karnataka by the proposed construction of reservoir in the guise of storing water to meet drinking water needs of Bengaluru city was a ploy to increase the storage capacity and enhance its irrigation which was in gross violation of the decision of the tribunal as modified by the SC.

Ploy to increase storage capacity: PWD secy

Trust deficit:

1. Karnataka has not been ensuring flows at Mettur / Billigundulu as per the Interim Order/Final Order of the Tribunal and as per various orders of SC.

2. In 2017-2018, Karnataka did not even release 3 TMC ft of water requested by Tamil Nadu to meet the in-basin drinking water requirements during summer months.

3. In last 10 years, except 2013-14 which was a flood year, Karnataka even though had sufficient storage in its 4 reservoirs failed to release water to Tamil Nadu as per monthly schedule, especially in the month of June, and July which are crucial months for commencing cultivation of paddy crops viz., Kuruvai and Samba.

4. In fact, SC in its judgement has increased the share of Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft consisting of 4.75 tmcft for Bengaluru water suppply and 10 tmcft for irrigation. This was taken from Tamil Nadu share and despite this Karnataka wants to build new reservoir.