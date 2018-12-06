Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK MPs may stall Parliament proceedings during winter session

Meanwhile, the State Assembly, on Thursday, is all set to adopt a resolution to urge the Central government to withdraw the nod given for DPR for Mekedatu dam.  

parliament

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK MPs are likely to stall the proceedings of Parliament during the ensuing winter session over many issues relating to Tamil Nadu, including Mekedatu and meagre financial assistance given by the Centre for restoration works in areas affected by cyclone ‘Gaja’.  

In April this year, the MPs stalled proceedings of Lok Sabha for around three weeks over Cauvery issue seeking the immediate formation of Cauvery Management Board to implement the verdict of Supreme Court.  
A senior MP told Express that these issues were discussed in detail during MPs meeting,  chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, on Wednesday. 

Both leaders had advised the MPs to raise in a strong way the lifeline issues of farmers - i.e., the nod given for preparation of DPR for building a dam at Mekedatu and the restoration works in delta districts where mostly farmers were affected.

Meanwhile, the State Assembly, on Thursday, is all set to adopt a resolution to urge the Central government to withdraw the nod given for DPR for Mekedatu dam.  

CMB formation
In April this year, the MPs stalled proceedings of Lok Sabha for around three weeks over Cauvery issue seeking the immediate formation of Cauvery Management Board to implement the verdict of Supreme Court

