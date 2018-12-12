Home States Tamil Nadu

Key leader from TTV Dhinakaran's party to jump boat and join DMK

Many DMK sources confirmed that indeed, the bigwig of Dhinakaran's party in Karur had established contacts with the DMK leaders and is most likely to join the DMK.

Published: 12th December 2018 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Former Tamil Nadu Transport Minister Senthil Balaji (File | ANI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: V Senthil Balaji, former state transport minister and one of the 18 disqualified AIADMK MLAs now functioning as the organising secretary of TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, is likely to join the DMK in a day or two.  Though Balaji could not be reached to confirm this despite many phone calls, DMK sources confirmed that indeed, the bigwig of Dhinakaran's party in Karur had established contacts with the DMK leaders and is most likely to join the DMK.

M Chinnasamy, a former minister and State farmers wing secretary of DMK,  told Express, “I am sure Balaji will join the DMK. He has established contacts with the party high-command on his regard. But, I
am not sure about the date of his joining. He may join the party either on Thursday or Sunday when the statue of late DMK president M Karunanidhi is scheduled to be unveiled."

On the other hand, AMMK propaganda secretary Thanga Thamizh Selvan stoutly denied the reports saying “Only media is speculating about Senthil Balaji’s decision to join the DMK. He will not leave us.”
Meanwhile, some of the supporters of Senthil Balaji returned to AIADMK in Karur in the presence of Transport Minister MR Vijayabaskar on Wednesday.

Senthil Balaji tasted his first electoral victory as an union councilor from Manmangalam panchayat in Karur union on 1996. He was elected as a independent candidate with the support of a local Kongu
caste outfit. Later, he joined AIADMK in 2000 and again he was given a ticket for Karur union councillor and he won the same seat for the second term on 2001.

Subsequently, he was given assembly ticket for Karur assembly segment on 2006 assembly general election and he managed to win Vasugi Murugesan, then district secretary of DMK, who contested against him by the DMK ticket. Later, he was again given a ticket for Karur assembly segment in 2011 and he won and was appointed as minister for Transport department. In this situation, he was dropped from the
cabinet on July, 2015.

Subsequently, he was given ticket for Arvakkuruchi assembly segment for 2016 assembly general election and he won but disqualified along with 17 others after they withdrew their support to the Chief Minister
'Edappadi' K Palaniswami.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Senthil Balaji Dhinakaran Party man defection TTV Dhinikaran AMMK DMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
The bride, Isha Ambani, Ivy League-educated daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the groom, Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal got married Wednesday in the grandest ceremonies the world has ever witnessed costing about USD 100 million. (Photo: AP)
SEE PICTURES | Wedding of the year in every sense - Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal hitched
A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at a station in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday, killing 9 people and injuring more than 40 others. (Photo | AP)
Turkey train crash leaves 9 dead, several injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp