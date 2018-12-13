Home States Tamil Nadu

TTV Dhinakaran takes a swipe at party strongman Senthil Balaji

Without naming the former minister, he said it would be better if those who held views contradictory to the goals of the party eased themselves out of the outfit.

Published: 13th December 2018 11:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

Dhinakaran

AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran (File | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T T V Dhinakaran Thursday made a veiled attack on V Senthil Balaji, former minister and his senior party colleague, saying none will repent if some with selfish interests were to quit the party.

In the wake of speculation that Senthil Balaji, a Karur based party strongman is likely to join the DMK, Dhinakaran, without naming him, said it will be wrong to assume that the party will be affected "if some persons or a small group is to leave the organisation for their selfish interests."

Dhinakaran, in a statement here, comparing dedicated party workers to "true gold," said no one will repent if gold plated "fake" were to move out of the party.

"Our foundation is Amma's (Jayalalithaa) ideals, and people's welfare is our task," the AMMK leader said.

Without naming the former minister, he said it would be better if those who held views contradictory to the goals of the party eased themselves out of the outfit.

Balaji was transport minister during 2011-15 in the previous AIADMK government led by late J Jayalalithaa.

In 2016, though he won from Aravakkurichi constituency, he could not find a place again in the Jayalalithaa-led Cabinet.

Following her death in December 2016, Balaji sided with the Dhinakaran faction and was subsequently disqualified along with 17 other AIADMK MLAs for anti-party activities.

Their disqualification was recently upheld by the Madras High Court.

Considered to be among those close to party deputy general secretary Dhinakaran, Balaji, who is AMMK organising secretary, did not take part in a party procession here to observe the death anniversary of Jayalalithaa here on December 5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Munnetra Kazhagam T T V Dhinakaran Amma Makkal V Senthil Balaji

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
The bride, Isha Ambani, Ivy League-educated daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the groom, Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal got married Wednesday in the grandest ceremonies the world has ever witnessed costing about USD 100 million. (Photo: AP)
SEE PICTURES | Wedding of the year in every sense - Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal hitched
A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at a station in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday, killing 9 people and injuring more than 40 others. (Photo | AP)
Turkey train crash leaves 9 dead, several injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp