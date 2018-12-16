Thoothukudi administration, cops on alert after Sterlite Copper plant gets NGT nod to reopen

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI/TIRUNELVELI/MADURAI: The National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) order to reopen the Sterlite Copper smelter plant here has evoked both opposition and acknowledgement from different sections of people.

Addressing the press persons, anti-Sterlite people’s movement coordinator Fatima Babu said, “It is equally disgusting and not surprising to know that the tribunal’s order is in favour of Sterlite. The people of Thoothukudi will not accept the order.” She also said that the tribunal should self introspect on the issuance of the order if they take the pollution of air, water, land or the maintenance of copper slag into consideration.

Meanwhile, Thoothukudi town central traders’ association president Vinayagamoorthy condemned the order and reiterated that trader union is always against Sterlite. “We will pressurise the State to enact a special law to shutdown the unit,” he said. The members also submitted a petition with Superintendent of Police Murali Rambha seeking permission for staging condemnation protest against the order.

On the other hand, the Hindu Munnani welcomed the order and said that Sterlite should abide by the environmental rules. The organisation’s state vice president V P Jeyakumar said, “The reopening will provide employment opportunities to the people. At the same time, Sterlite must ensure the safety of the residents.” Aligning with the organisation’s view, Srivaikuntam farmers association president Sindhi thanked the tribunal for the order and a section of villagers from Therkku Veerapandiapuram, headed by its former president S D Ponraj, celebrated the order. Likewise, the lorry owners’ associations have expressed happiness over the order stating that their business would bloom.

Beware of intruders: Cops

While the district is on the verge to witness anti-Sterlite protests in the coming days as an after-effect of the order, Thoothukudi district police urged the public to take forward their protests in a democratic way and advised them to be aware of the possible ‘intrusion’ of non-local persons into the protests. The police also issued a dedicated number for public to inform the intrusion of non-local persons in the protests.

In a press statement, SP Murali Rambha said, “There are possibilities for the intrusion of non-locals to dismantle the protests. Befitting action will be initiated against those who instigate violence. The public can report anti-socials by dialling 0461-2340650 and 9514144100.”

Since the Sterlite issue is sensitive, the NGT’s order was uploaded in its website on Saturday. The order took time to spread among the denizens as the town experienced a day-long power shutdown, which, in turn, helped police to maintain law and order. The police also seized 100-metre length black cloth from five persons who had plans to hoist atop the houses. As anti-Sterlite activists are actively involved in garnering support from the public against the order, police tightened security across sensitive places in and around the town. Meanwhile, collector Sandeep Nanduri said the order was not the final judgment. “The State will appeal against the order in Supreme Court and is exploring legal options to ensure the closure of the unit.”

CM firm on plant’s closure: Minister

Speaking to reporters, Minister Kadambur C Raju said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was firm on closing the unit as he respects the sentiments of Thoothukudi residents. When asked about the weak nature of the policy decision of closing Sterlite, Raju said the G.O can never be scrapped by a tribunal and so the State would go for an appeal.

‘NGT order is biased’

Calling the NGT’s direction to reopen Sterlite plant biased, founder of May 17 Movement, Thirumurugan Gandhi, at Tirunelveli, condemned the State for not passing a resolution in the Assembly to close the plant. “Why the people of Thoothukudi suffer for copper produced by an England company, which mainly exports to China. Vedanta should manufacture its products in England or China instead of Tamil Nadu,” he said, and accused the Centre of supporting Vedanta in return of huge donations. He also alleged that police stopped hotels and lodges from giving rooms to protesters.