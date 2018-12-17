Home States Tamil Nadu

Post NGT order, Sterlite Copper mulls approaching Tamil Nadu government for consent to operate Tuticorin plant

Sterlite Copper's plant closure has led to a spike in prices of phosphoric and sulphuric acids, adversely affecting the downstream chemical and fertilisers industry, he had said.

Published: 17th December 2018 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Vedanta's Sterlite copper unit in Tuticorin (Photo|PTI)

Vedanta's Sterlite copper unit in Tuticorin (Photo|PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Buoyed by the NGT order allowing the reopening of its Tuticorin plant, Sterlite Copper CEO P Ramnath Sunday said the company will now approach the Tamil Nadu government for consent to resume operations at the unit.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Saturday set aside the Tamil Nadu government order for closure of the copper unit at Tuticorin, which was at the centre of massive protests over alleged pollution, saying it was "non-sustainable" and "unjustified".

In May, Vedanta's Sterlite Copper had to close the smelter plant following the state government order.

The company had challenged the order in the NGT.

On his next move after the NGT order, Ramnath told PTI, "We will approach the Tamil Nadu government based on this order next week.

We will approach for consent to operate, and immediately, we will ask them for access to the plant because the order also mentions the district collector should give access to the plant."

"Our aim is to make the plant operational as soon as possible," he added.

The company has been abiding with all environmental laws, Ramnath said adding "we have always been saying that we are a compliant company and make sure environmental laws are followed."

The company's 4,00,000 tonne per annum plant met over 30 per cent of the of India's copper demand.

It also produced sulphuric and phosphoric acids as a by-product which are key raw material for manufacturing of fertiliser.

On the impact of the closure of the plant, Ramnath had earlier said that "due to the shutdown in the last six months import of the metal (copper) has seen a surge.

While premium on copper has gone up by 10-15 per cent, the import of the metal has shot up 2.5 times to nearly 30,000 tonnes per month".

Sterlite Copper's plant closure has led to a spike in prices of phosphoric and sulphuric acids, adversely affecting the downstream chemical and fertilisers industry, he had said.

"The plant met 80-90 per cent of demand for sulphuric acid in the country and 15 per cent of the phosphoric acid demand.

The closure of our plant has led to a sharp surge in demand, thereby driving up prices," Ramnath added.

In the last six months, prices of sulphuric acid have shot up from Rs 3,000/tonne to Rs 12,000/tonne, and a tonne of phosphoric acid costs Rs 53,000 as compared to Rs 43,000 a tonne six month earlier, a rise of 23 per cent, the CEO said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NGT Tuticorin plant Sterlite Copper Tamil Nadu

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Krishna Prasad
    These activists should organise protest to close all fatories throughout TN... since most create at least minimal polluton and kill all jobs and protest for slash petrol/diesel price to 00/ liter
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Forest officials tranquilize elephant in Coimbatore
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Gallery
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposition leaders. It was heartening to see the bonhomie amongst political leaders and alliance partners from different states amid talks of a united anti-BJP front at an all-India level to defeat the ruling party in the Lok sabha elections next year. But the absence of key Mahagathbandhan allies like BSP supremo Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal was all too visible. (Photos | PTI)
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp