Three Madurai villages to host jallikattu this Pongal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday issued an order notifying three places in Madurai district where Jallikattu can be conducted during Pongal season.

Jallikattu can be conducted at three villages--Avaniyapuram (January 15), Palamedu (January 16) and Alanganallur (January 17). The notification was issued under section 2 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals act 1960 and the amended act of 2017.

The bull sport was being conducted after massive protests against its ban rocked the state last year. Thousands of people gathered in various public places across the state, forcing the state government to enact new laws overriding the Supreme Court's ban on the sport. The animal rights activist group PETA has filed an appeal before the Supreme Court and the case has been pending.