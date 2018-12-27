Home States Tamil Nadu

Three Madurai villages to host jallikattu this Pongal

Jallikattu can be conducted at three villages, according to a government order issued on Thursday.

Published: 27th December 2018 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Marina_Puratchi

The controversial bull-taming sport, Jallikattu. (EPS | M Muthu Kannan)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday issued an order notifying three places in Madurai district where Jallikattu can be conducted during Pongal season.

Jallikattu can be conducted at three villages--Avaniyapuram (January 15), Palamedu (January 16) and Alanganallur (January 17). The notification was issued under section 2 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals act 1960 and the amended act of 2017.

The bull sport was being conducted after massive protests against its ban rocked the state last year. Thousands of people gathered in various public places across the state, forcing the state government to enact new laws overriding the Supreme Court's ban on the sport. The animal rights activist group PETA has filed an appeal before the Supreme Court and the case has been pending.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jallikattu Pongal festival PETA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp