Pregnant woman HIV blood transfusion case: Donor, who attempted suicide, dies at hospital

MADURAI: The 19-year-old donor from whom HIV-infected blood was transfused to a 23-year-old pregnant woman, died at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) three days after being shifted to the hospital following his suicide bid, on Sunday morning.

A day after the incident of medical negligence by transfusing the HIV-infected blood to a pregnant woman came to light, the HIV-infected donor from Kamudhi in Ramanathapuram district, on December 26, attempted suicide by consuming poison, while he was under treatment in Ramanathapuram Government District Headquarters Hospital.

Earlier on December 13, the donor, who is a match-box company labourer, voluntarily rang up the government blood bank at Sivakasi, after learning that he was infected with HIV. He then informed the blood bank to stop using the blood for transfusion, that he donated on November 30.

Meanwhile, the blood was transfused to the pregnant mother from Sattur in Virudhunagar district. Learning this, the medical officials took the HIV donor for a medical re-test, following which he has admitted Ramanathapuram Government District Headquarters Hospital on December 24 for further treatment.

But, on December 26, he who was dejected by the media attention and constant questioning from people around and he attempted suicide by consuming rat poison, blaming himself for having passed on his HIV infection to the expectant mother.

According to doctors at Ramanathapuram, the man was found in the semi-conscious state in the hospital verandah and was later taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and treated.

He was then shifted to the GRH on December 27 and was treated at the ICU of toxicology ward. "His condition worsened in the wee hours of Sunday when he began to vomit blood. Despite him being transfused with one unit of blood and three units of fresh frozen plasma, he died at 8.10 am, failing to respond to the treatment," said the Dean (in-charge) of GRH Dr S Shanmugasundaram.

Speaking to Express, the husband of the affected woman expressed shock over the tragic end and said that he must not have committed suicide since he was at no fault for the wrongful transfusion. "We owe him for letting all know of his HIV status which has helped us in the fight (against the disease and the erring staff). May his soul find peace," shared the husband.