CHENNAI: As part of the efforts to bring the fan clubs together, actor and aspiring politician Rajinikanth will address fan club meetings in the central districts for four days through video-conferencing from March 6.

Rajini Makkal Mandram meeting with fan clubs will be conducted by its administrator VM Sudhakar and secretary Raju Mahalingam, said a press release.

The first meeting with office-bearers and members of fan clubs will be held on March 6 at Thanjavur, followed by Tiruchy the next day. Meetings for Perambalur and Ariyalur districts are scheduled for March 8. On March 9, fan club members meeting would be conducted in Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur.

Rajinikanth would address the gathering through video-conferencing. Sources close to the actor said as an outcome of similar meetings held in Chennai, the list of office-bearers for Cuddalore and Tiruvannamalai districts was released recently. “The fans comments would be taken and we will discuss issues specific to the district and accordingly finalise the office-bearers for the mandram,” the sources said.

On March 5, Rajinikanth will unveil a statue of former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran at the Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute in Chennai.