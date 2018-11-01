Deepavali rush: Government buses get separate lane at Chennai-Tiruchy NH toll plazas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Transport minister MR Vijayabhaskar on Wednesday said a dedicated lane will be earmarked for government buses at toll plazas on Chennai - Tiruchy national highways for Deepavali festival.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating online reservation counters for Deepavali special buses at Dr MGR bus terminus, Koyambedu, he said commuters travelling by special buses wait for hours in long queues at toll posts on Chennai - Tiruchy National Highway due to huge vehicle pile up. From November 3 to 5, a traffic inspector will be deployed at toll gates to facilitate passing of government buses so that commuters reach home without any delay, the minister said.

The transport department has opened 30 reservation counters across Chennai. Of these, 26 are at Koyambedu, two at Tambaram Sanatorium and one counter each at Poonamallee and Madhavaram Mofussil Bus Terminus.

Vijayabhaskar said so far about 1.05 lakh commuters had booked through online. Last year, 2.95 lakh passengers booked their tickets through online and the ticket collection was `9.4 crore.The minister said 11,367 special buses will be operated from Chennai to various parts of Tamil Nadu between November 3 and 5. “In addition, 9200 special buses would be operated to cater to commuters in various parts of Tamil Nadu. On an average, about 3500 to 3800 additional buses a day will be operated,” said the minister. About 4542 regular buses operated from Chennai will continue to run.

He added that for the benefit of Tiruvannamalai-bound passengers, buses will be operated from Tambaram and Koyambedu bus stand.To a query on transport workers strike, the Minister said pending dues to the tune of `650 crore had been settled and talks were on with workers union.