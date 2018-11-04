Home States Tamil Nadu

Northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu likely to intensify between November 6-8

The Regional Meteorological Centre also warned fishermen against venturing into the sea in certain areas following the likelihood of rough seas.

By PTI

CHENNAI: The ongoing northeast monsoon is likely to intensify between November 6 and 8 due to the possible low pressure area over Bay of Bengal, the regional weather office said Sunday.

"A low pressure area is likely to develop over central parts of south Bay of Bengal around November 6.

It is very likely to move westnorthwestwards across Srilanka Comorin area during November 68," S Balachandran, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said.

Speaking to reporters, he said the northeast monsoon, which had set in over south India on November 1, was likely to intensify during this period.

Further, squally winds reaching 30 to 40 Kmph gusting to 50 kmph over South west Bay and adjoining equatorial Indian ocean on November 6 and 7 over Comorin area were likely, the weather office said.

Similar situation could prevail over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining equatorial Indian ocean on November 7 and 8.

Sea condition would be rough during this period, it said, and urged fishermen to not to venture into the sea during the said days.

Those who were in deep sea were advised to return by Tuesday.

