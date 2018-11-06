Home States Tamil Nadu

Pall of gloom descends on Tamil Nadu's Thalavaipatti town after gruesome murder of Dalit girl

When Express visited the 13-year-old girl victim's parents on Friday, grief was palpable. 

Published: 06th November 2018 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By M Sabari
Express News Service

SALEM: Even ten days after a 13-year-old Dalit girl was beheaded by a driver, blood stains are quite visible on the road that leads to the victim's house. Situated 12 km from Attur town on the foothills is Thalavaipatti. A long deserted road that leads to the village has not many houses. When Express visited the victim's parents on Friday -- a small house built of hollow bricks with thatched roofs on either side sheltering goats and dog - -grief was palpable. 

Seated right below his daughter's photo in front of his house, the 50-year-old father said, "The incident happened when my 22-year-old son - an autorickshaw driver - and I went to Narasingapuram for work. It was around 8.30 pm that a call from my relative alerted me. Being the youngest at the house, she was the most loved one," he said, wiping a drop of tear that trickled down his cheek. The father explained how his affectionate daughter never went to bed without her parents.  

Speaking about Dinesh's family, he said, "We have been living here like brothers and sisters for generations. There was no enmity between the two families. We regularly fetch water from the well at their house across the main road. Although we are very angry at Dinesh, a revenge would not put an end to this issue. So, we urge the State government to award capital punishment to Dinesh as it would be a lesson for others as well. It would create fear in people who even have thoughts of misbehaving with girls."

He also requested the State to provide government job on of their family members. While his elder daughter has completed diploma in nursing, his son has passed class X. 

Urging the police officials to inquire the accused's wife and her brother-in-law, the victim's parents said, "We also doubt if Dinesh's relatives had a hand in the murder."

Feeling lost in the minimal landscape of their house where she witnessed the murder, the victim's mother said, "On the day of incident, my daughter had gone to Dinesh's house to fetch water from their well. It was then that he attempted to misbehave with her. However, she managed to escape from him and returned home.

When she told me that Dinesh had been teasing her for quite sometime after narrating what happened then, I asked her to wait until my husband and son returned home before taking any step. Within a few minutes, Dinesh barged into our house with a machete, kicked me aside before attacking my daughter. He dragged her body to the main door of the house and beheaded her while I was helplessly holding his legs, begging him to leave her. While I was screaming for help, Dinesh mercilessly walked towards his house, with her head. Noticing him approach, his wife and brother-in-law rushed to the main road. He dropped the severed head in the middle of the road, and was later taken to the Attur police station by his family members." 

When Express went to the accused's house, we found police deployed there to avoid any untoward incident. They said that the family members of the accused have shifted their house to Malliyakarai. Another relative of the accused, who was in the village, refused to comment on the incident. 

When contacted, deputy inspector general of police (DIG) (Salem Range), Senthil Kumar, he said that a case was registered against the accused under various sections of IPC, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). "Also, Dinesh was detained under Goondas Act. Soon, a chargesheet would be filed and the accused would be awarded severe punishment," Senthil assured.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dalit girl killed Attur Salem Dalit girl murder Tamil Nadu Dalit girl murder Dalit violence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp