3 suspected swine flu deaths in Kovai, one in Namakkal

COIMBATORE/NAMAKKAL : Three persons, suspected to have had swine flu, died in the city on Friday. Gayathri (28), of Gandhi Nagar, and Pushpa (38), of Ravathur near Sulur, were admitted to government Coimbatore hospital with symptoms of swine flu. Both died on Friday. Vijayakumar (37), who also showed symptoms, reportedly received treatment in his house.

Besides this, Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) was treating 62 people for fever, one for dengue and around 120 for swine flu, said officials.An 85-year-old woman, undergoing treatment for suspected swine flu, died in the government Salem hospital on Friday.

Angayi (85), of Atthnur near Rasipuram in Namakkal, was suffering with fever for the past one week. She was first admitted to a hospital in Rasipuram and then shifted to the Salem hospital. While the doctors suspected swine flu, it was not confirmed. She died on Friday, said deputy director of Health Service Dr G Ramesh Kumar.