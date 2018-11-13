Alagiri's supporter hacked to death in Palamedu

By PTI

MADURAI: A 45-year-old supporter of former Union Minister and expelled DMK leader M K Alagiri was hacked to death by a four-member gang near Palamedu in the district Monday, police said.

'Madurai' Veeran was on his way home when the gang on two bikes fatally attacked him and sped away, they said.

One of the assailants has been identified as Jothimani (32), they said.

The motive behind the attack was not known and a search was on for the other members of the gang, police said.