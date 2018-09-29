Will ousted DMK leader MK Alagiri apologise to younger brother Stalin?

S Kumaresan By

CHENNAI: MK Alagiri, the ousted DMK leader and son of the late president of DMK, M Karunanidhi, may be eager to join the party again. But the party’s tradition and rules mandate him to first express an apology for his conduct that led to his dismissal, if at all to be considered for a fresh membership in DMK. Not just that. The apology must be conveyed to party’s high command, which is his bete noire and younger brother M K Stalin.

The announcement in the party mouthpiece ‘Murasoli’ on September 18 said G Balaji, a resident of Pangal in Thalaignayiru union in Nagappatinam district, was allowed to join the party again since he expressed apology for his action, to the party president, Stalin. Party insiders say that always members who are facing disciplinary action must apologise to the high command to be considered for revocation of suspension from party membership. But, in Alagiri’s case it is even more difficult since he was not “suspended” or “expelled”, but “dismissed” from the party by Karunanidhi on March 25, 2014.

Veteran journalist Tharasu Shyam said, “A member expelled can rejoin the party later. But the implication of the word ‘dismissed’ is that the member need not be taken again in the party at all.”He said “As per DMK by-laws, the general secretary is the ultimate authority in matters relating to disciplinary proceedings. But, it is a billion dollar question as to whether K Anbazhagan will include Alagiri in the party once again.”

But, even if Stalin and Anbazhagan are to have a change of heart, it is considered highly unlikely that Alagiri can afford to ever issue an apology given the macho image he has built for himself. “It is a big prestige issue for Alagiri and hence he would never submit an apology,” says a former DMK MLA. Many DMK senior functionaries are of the same view.

