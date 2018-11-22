In Vijay's 'Nanban' style, baby Gajashri delivered in power-less hospital room amidst cyclone

K Ezhilarasan By

NAGAPATTINAM: The story has all the trappings of a perfect tinsel town potboiler. It has an uncanny resemblance to Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots or Vijay’s Nanban where the hero helps a woman deliver a baby when power supply is disrupted by heavy downpour. The only difference to this story gale knocking the power supply off.

Manjula, the 21-year-old wife of T Ramesh of Therkalathur village in Nagapattinam, was expecting her second baby in a day or two when the couple saw news flash on television about the impending cyclone. Since she neared her due date and information on cyclone Gaja looked menacing, relatives advised Manjula to get admitted in the Primary Health Centre in Thevur, which is 2 kilometers away.

Without delay Ramesh admitted Manjula in the PHC on Wednesday evening. She spent tense hours in the maternity ward of the PHC as Gaja roared into Nagapattinam from 11 pm on Thursday until 4 am on Friday.

Recollecting the hours, Manjula said, “Power went off on Thursday evening when I was in the hospital. In the night, there was a very strong wind and it was very scary. Windows in the ward broke and rainwater splashed inside the ward. Such was the intensity of the storm. I sat in the complete darkness gripped in fear.” Only solace was husband Ramesh was by her side.

Next day, roads were blocked with fallen trees and the whole power infrastructure collapsed. Mobile network was also unavailable. It was well past dusk when Manjula went into labour on Friday, but lack of electricity rendered the labour room completely dark. Duty doctor Ramamurthy, who is also the block medical officer, with assistance of nurse Sundari attended to her. The doctor and the staff could not wait till day break or had the means to call for assistance from elsewhere. With no options available, they decided to use the flashlights of mobile phones and help Manjula deliver the baby. Thankfully, it was a normal delivery and Manjula gave birth to a beautiful baby girl that weighed about 2.5 kilogram.

“After I was brought to the ward, my husband and I thanked the doctor and we told them there itself that we would name the baby after the cyclone as Gajashri,” Manjula said as she caressed their bundle of joy.

Gajashri’s two-year-old elder sister Kanishka was also born in the same PHC under similar circumstances. “It was a wise decision to admit her in the PHC a day before the cyclone. Otherwise, it would have been impossible to take her to the hospital as roads were totally blocked by uprooted trees. We might have had to carry her on shoulders to reach the hospital,” said her husband.

The mother and the baby stayed at the hospital until Sunday afternoon as the mud floor of their hut at Therkalathur was wet in the rainfall along with the cyclone.

