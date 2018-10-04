Tamil Nadu: Chaos, unsubstantiated claims mark pro-Sterlite group’s press interaction

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was a botched up media interaction organised by pro-Sterlite campaigners as they failed to substantiate the alleged claims that cancer deaths are normal in Thoothukudi.The faction comprising traders, villagers and an oncologist hired from a private medical college tried to play down the allegations of cancer deaths with 2014 data from Adyar Cancer registry. When reporters queried on whether any of the data was being collected from the site, the oncologist Rajesh said he got it only from the cancer registry.

Following which there were the barrage of queries over the figures as it was not gathered through a survey of the area and being outdated.

Sensing trouble, the oncologist walked out hurriedly as reporters were taken to task by Kumarareddiarpuram villagers who live near Sterlite plant at Thoothukudi. A man said he wanted jobs for his children and said there had been no cases of cancer. “I am a farmer and we want Sterlite,” he said as his views at the venue were seconded by a woman who also claimed to be from the village. As a result there were loud arguments after which the event got concluded.

“The Sterlite issue has affected jobs and businesses linked to it. The government should have conducted a study to find out whether there have been cancer deaths or not. They should have thought of an alternative for people who lost their jobs or whose livelihood was linked to the copper plant,” said a Sterlite campaigner.Thirteen people died and more than 100 were reported injured in the anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi after police opened fire near the district collectorate.