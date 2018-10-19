Home States Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan has no rights to speak about us: Tamil Nadu BJP leader H Raja

BJP leader H Raja lashed out at Tamil actor Kamal Haasan and called him as a person who kneeled down for the release of his film.

Tamil Nadu BJP leader H Raja and actor Kamal Haasan (File | Agencies)

At a press meet on Thursday, BJP leader H Raja lashed out at Tamil actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and called him as a person who kneeled down for the release of his film.

BJP's national secretary H Raja said, "Kamal Haasan spent 68 years of his life earning money by acting in films and now to cheat people he's taken up politics. I have been in the party (BJP) since the day it was launched. Can Kamal tell that he has spent many years serving the people?"

He further added, "Kamal should be ashamed he kneeled down for the release of his film (Vishwaroopam I). Just for the sake of money, Kamal had told he would leave the country. A person like that has no rights to speak about BJP."

Kamal Haasan in August had said that his party is ready for the 2019 general elections, but is not in a mindset to contest the forthcoming by-election in Tamil Nadu.

"We are getting ready for it (2019 general elections) and it's true that we are ready already."

However, when asked whether his party will contest in the forthcoming by-election in the state, Kamal replied, "We will teach a lesson to the government to tell them about their duties, but we are not in the mindset to contest it."

Two Assembly seats - Thiruvarur and Thiruparankundram constituencies - have fallen vacant after the demise of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M Karunanidhi and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader A K Bose.

A date for the by-election is yet to be announced. 

(With inputs from ANI)

