Sterlite plant closed once for all: Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister Jayakumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Saturday asserted that “Sterlite plant is closed once for all and there is no possibility of reopening it.”

Responding to a query on the statement of a Sterlite representative that the plant would not leave Tamil Nadu, the minister said “It is quite natural for those from that company to make such claims. But as far as Tamil Nadu government is concerned, we have taken a decision and closed down that unit at Thoothukudi. It will not be reopened at any cost.”

Answering another question, he wondered at the silence maintained by DMK president MK Stalin on the casteist remarks made by actor Karunas.