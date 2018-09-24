Home States Tamil Nadu

Company behind supporters of plant: MDMK chief Vaiko

He also condemned BJP National Secretary H Raja for his hate speech against judicial system and police department .

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko said that those who support the Sterlite copper unit do not even make up to a small percentage and that they were ‘motivated’ by the plant.

Addressing reporters here on Sunday, Vaiko said that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) panel led by its chairman Tarun Agarwal had witnessed how the copper slag from Sterlite were dumped beneath laterite and alluvial soil.

“The entire public is opposing Sterlite and those arguing in favour of the company are ‘operated’ by Sterlite itself,” the MDMK chief added.

Commenting on the controversial speech of MLA Karunas against other castes, Vaiko said, “When unity among various castes prevails in the State, his (Karunas) speech was like tearing down the hearts of people belonging to other caste with a spear.”

He also condemned BJP National Secretary H Raja for his hate speech against judicial system and police department

