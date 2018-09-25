Home States Tamil Nadu

Apollo Hospitals hails Ayushman Bharat, terms it historic

The Apollo Hospitals has welcomed the Ayushman Bharat, the health insurance scheme which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Published: 25th September 2018 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose (Courtesy: hyderabad.apollohospitals.com)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Apollo Hospitals has welcomed the , the health insurance scheme which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. In a press statement, Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals, said the scheme is an historic initiative, which will have positive effect on the health of 50 crore  beneficiaries.

Stressing that the insurance coverage should benefit the needy people, he said more focus should be laid on ensuring that the scheme is supported by advanced technology in weeding out the potential fraud. “The private sector is rightly worried about the pricing and reimbursements and must remain paramount in moving forward,” he said.

ALSO READ | Ayushman Bharat: PM Modi launches world's largest healthcare programme in Ranchi

Echoing a similar view, Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals, said the scheme with 1,350 procedures covering pre- and post-hospitalisation, diagnostics, medicines packages, including coronary bypass, knee replacements and stenting will be at the rates 15-20 per cent cheaper rates than the Central Government Health  Scheme (CGHS).

“While the jury is still out on the viability of the costs for private service providers, especially large multi-specialty hospitals which incur high infrastructure and operating costs, make substantial investments in modern technology, in attracting and retaining the best clinical talent and in securing gold standard accreditation, there is no doubt that a beginning has to be made. It is hoped that over a period, after due review these issues will be taken up and resolved to the satisfaction of all stakeholders” she added.

Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, said the launch of Ayushman Bharat marked a red letter day in the history of Indian healthcare. “Never before have we seen a scheme of such ambitious scale, the first phase of which targets health cover for over 50 crore individuals.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Apollo Hospitals Ayushman Bharat PM Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?