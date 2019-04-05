Home States Tamil Nadu

Will ensure all accused in Pollachi case are punished: DMK chief MK Stalin

Stalin was campaigning in Kuniamuthur for the DMK’s Pollachi candidate K Shanmugasundaram.

DMK President MK Stalin during his campaign at Thondamuthur near Coimbatore on Thursday

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: DMK President MK Stalin continued his campaign in the district with the promise to bring all those involved in the Pollachi sexual harassment case to justice once his party is elected to power.
On Thursday, the opposition leader was in Kuniamuthur, campaigning for the DMK’s Pollachi candidate K Shanmugasundaram.

It was then that he alleged that the AIADMK was using police department vehicles and ambulances for transporting money meant to be distributed to voters. He urged the election commission to look into the matter. “Before announcing elections, government officials who had served in a position for more than three years would be transferred. However, the Tamil Nadu DGP has not been moved as per the norm. His tenure was extended by two years and now police vehicles are being misused for moving money,” he alleged.

If the election commission fails to address the issue, the DMK cadre would directly get involved and prevent the flow of cash in this manner, he warned.

Targeting the Municipal Administration and Rural Development Minster S P Velumani at Thondamuthur, he said, “All the government tenders from rural development are being given to relatives and friends of the minister.  “If the election is conducted for local body, all such works would have to be cleared by the local body by passing a resolution. This is why the election is being deferred on purpose,” he claimed.

