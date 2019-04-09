Home States Tamil Nadu

Political parties welcome Madras High Court judgment on Salem-Chennai eight-way corridor project

Political parties of the State have welcomed the verdict of the High Court on the Salem- Chennai eight-way corridor project.

Published: 09th April 2019 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin

DMK leader MK Stalin (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Political parties of the State have welcomed the verdict of the High Court on the Salem- Chennai eight-way corridor project.Reacting to the news, DMK president MK Stalin said that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami should announce immediately that he wouldn’t appeal against the verdict. The verdict has come at a time when the BJP has promised in its election manifesto that the party will construct 60,000 km of national highways in the next five years.

In a press note, Stalin stated that the High Court had dealt a big blow to the government. “Palaniswami should tender an apology to the farmers and should declare that he wouldn’t appeal against the verdict. And the PMK, who filed a case against the road project, should get such assurance from the AIADMK government,” he urged.

Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, PMK youth wing president said, “The verdict is a victory for PMK, which carried out the legal battle in the court and for the farmers of five districts. At the same time, the DMK did nothing to stop the project. Even in the assembly, the DMK assured that they didn’t oppose the project. Moreover, they said that the project should be implemented after getting the opinion of the public,” he said.

K Balakrishnan, CPM State secretary, termed it as an interim victory for the protesting farmers. “The executive committee of the CPM urges that the State government should give up the project by accepting the verdict. CM Palaniswami should take steps to offer proper solatium for the demolished houses and damaged farmlands.”

