Salem Expressway verdict is victory for farmers: PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss

Anbumani said that he had insisted on the NH 174A Vaniyambadi to Chennai extension project, instead of the eight-lane project.

Published: 09th April 2019 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: The Madras High Court verdict on Greenfield Expressway Corridor is not a victory for PMK but for farmers, said PMK Youth Wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss has said.

“PMK will file a caveat in High court and fight against all petitioners, be it AIADMK or BJP,” he said. Talking about PMK’s role in the case, he said that as a representative of farmers, it fought a battle against the ambitious Rs 10,000 crore project which caused great distress to farmers.

“PMK will continue to work for the welfare of farmers and fight any projects that hinder their livelihood such as Sterlite or Hydrocarbon,” he said.  Anbumani said he had insisted on the NH 174A Vaniyambadi to Chennai extension project, instead of the eight-lane project.

The existing road between Chennai and Salem can be upgraded for better road connectivity and it will also prevent the destruction of environment, waterbodies and livelihood of thousands of people, he mentioned. “PMK did not oppose the project for securing votes, it only fought for the interest of farmers,” he said.
When questioned about his alliance parties’ plans of a higher appeal, he said that a discussion will be held. He affirmed the PMK’s stand.

‘Anbumani has no moral right to speak about GEC'

SALEM: Anbumani Ramadoss does not have moral rights to speak about the eight-lane project as he has allied with the party which supports the project, CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan said on Monday. He said the CPM opposed the project when the government announced it and the party has also taken part in farmer’s protest. “We had suggested three alternative routes between Salem and Chennai and said that there was no need to destroy thousands of farm lands.”

