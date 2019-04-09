Home States Tamil Nadu

State government will go for appeal on expressway verdict: TN Minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji

Milk and Dairy Development Minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji was campaigning at Srivilliputhur.

Tamil Nadu Minister KT Rajendra Balaji

Tamil Nadu Minister KT Rajendra Balaji (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Milk and Dairy Development Minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji said that the State government would file appeal in the Supreme Court against the judgment of Madras High that quashed the land acquisition proceedings for Chennai - Salem Expressway project.

ALSO READ| Political parties welcome Madras High Court judgment on Salem-Chennai eight-way corridor project

During an election campaign at Srivilliputhur, the minister told media persons that the judgment of the High Court would not be a setback to the government. “The expressway is very crucial for the development of the industrial sector in the State,” he said adding that Chief Minister Edappadi K  Palaniswami will discuss the issue with alliance partners and will take a decision without affecting anyone.

