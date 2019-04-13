Former Telecom Minister A Raja-aide Batsha’s wife demands probe into his statements on MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : After CBI filed a closure report in the alleged suicide of Sadiq Batcha, a close aide of former telecom minister A Raja, the widow of the then managing director of Greenhouse promoters S Rehanabanu want the case to be re-opened and is seeking investigation on Batcha’s statements and whom all he spoke about during the investigation, including DMK president MK Stalin.

This comes after she met the President and submitted a petition to him on Thursday. Talking to reporters, flanked by her advocates and relatives, Rehanabanu, while talking about the ordeal she had undergone after the death of her husband, said officials should reinvestigate the statements given by my husband during investigation and identify who all he spoke about, including Stalin and Raja.

She alleged that her husband revealed that DMK leader Stalin had met one Shahid Balva who was also one of the accused in the 2G spectrum scam case. She alleged that because of such statements given by her husband there was severe pressure on him from some quarters by way of threats.To a query on why she did not come forward during the tenure of Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and only now when elections were only less than a week away, she said she did not have mental strength to pursue the matter and had two children to look after.

This comes in the wake of Rehanabanu’s car being attacked with swords and stones on March 19 following which a representation was given and the police commissioner provided her police protection.

She said that Raja evinced keen interest to invest in Greenhouse Promoters and requested Batcha to allow his nephew RP Paramesh Kumar, wife Parameshwari and brother A Ramachandran to become directors of the company and he yielded. “But, once they became directors, they started sidelining me and my husband and dominated the affairs of the company,” she alleged.

