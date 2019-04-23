Home States Tamil Nadu

Sri Lanka blasts: Churches in Tamil-dominated areas mostly targeted, says MDMK chief Vaiko

The leader said that many Tamilians have lost their lives in the deadly attack and demanded strict action against the perpetrators.

Published: 23rd April 2019 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Vaiko

MDMK leader Vaiko (Photo | ENS)

By ANI

CHENNAI:: MDMK Chief Vaiko on Tuesday expressed anguish over the terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka. He reckoned that the churches which were attacked were mainly situated in Tamil areas and hence, many Tamil people may have lost their lives in the attack.

"The Churches which were targeted were mostly situated in Tamil areas, therefore many Tamilians have also died. I demand strict action against the perpetrators. I urge the world and India to come forward and help those affected," said Vaiko.

READ MORE | Sri Lanka bombings: Death toll reaches 310 including 10 Indians as 40 suspects arrested

On April 21, eight explosions rattled various suburbs in the Sri Lankan cities of Colombo, Negombo, Kochchikade and Batticaloa as the Christian community celebrated Easter Sunday. Out of the deceased, around 31 people have been identified as foreigners. Among those, eight Indians have been identified dead in the bombings.

READ MORE | Relatives of Sri Lanka blast victims appeal for special flight to bring back bodies

Sri Lanka is in a state of emergency in the aftermath of the bombings. All schools have been shut down till Wednesday, as the authorities continue their search and rescue operations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Lanka bombings Sri Lanka blasts Easter blasts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp