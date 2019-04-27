Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Weatherman shares interesting updates on Cyclone Fani

Tamil Nadu Weatherman said that it has been over 50 years since a cyclone made a landfall in the state during the month of April.

Published: 27th April 2019 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Pradeep John aka Tamil Nadu Weatherman

Pradeep John aka Tamil Nadu Weatherman (Photo | Facebook)

By Online Desk

Pradeep John aka Tamil Nadu Weatherman has come up with interesting updates on Cyclone Fani, which is likely to make a landfall between April 30 and May 3 in Tamil Nadu district.

Pradeep John has put up a video, sharing interesting details about Cyclone Fani. In a video he shared on his YouTube page Tamil Nadu WeathermanPradeep said, "The interior regions of Tamil Nadu won't be having rains next week. But, there has been a depression formed on the Bay of Bengal which is set to intensify to form a cyclone called Fani. April has always been a month that doesn't witness a cyclone. Even in the past the cyclones that were formed in the month of April that always moved towards Buma."

He also stated that it has been over 50 years since a similar cyclone made a landfall in Tamil Nadu during this time of the year and further spoke about the possibility of the cyclone hitting neighbouring state Andhra Pradesh.

"The last time a cyclone hit Tamil Nadu in April was way back in 1966. A similar cyclone is heading towards Tamil Nadu the coming week and the chances of it hitting the state are very high. But there are chances that Fani might come near Tamil Nadu and then divert to Andhra Pradesh," said Tamil Nadu Weatherman.

Pradeep also firmly stated that even if the Cyclone Fani deviates towards Andhra, North Chennai will still witness a fair bit of rains.

He said, "Even in the mentioned case, North Chennai will still get rains. It will come near the shore of Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts will witness immense rains. But the exact track can't be predicted as of now as there are still a few more days remaining. There are chances that Fani will come somewhere between April 30 and May 3. It's a good thing that after 50 years a cyclone is heading towards Tamil Nadu. It will be interesting to see in the coming days how it turns out to be."

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a depression over east Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm.

"It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during the next 24 hours and into a cyclonic storm during subsequent 12 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards off Sri Lanka coast during the next 96 hours and reach near north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts on April 30 evening," the IMD said in a bulletin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John Cyclone Fani Fani Cyclone TN Weatherman Tamil nadu Cyclone Tamil Nadu weather Tamil Nadu climate Chennai weather Chennai climate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp