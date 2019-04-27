Three held in Tamil Nadu adoption racket case

S Guruvanmikanathan By

NAMAKKAL: A day after a retired assistant nurse in Rasipuram was secured for allegedly running an adoption racket, based on an audio clip that had surfaced, she and her husband were arrested on Friday. Superintendent of Police Ara Arularasu announced that she had confessed to having sold seven newborns to people in various places, including Erode, Omalur, Salem Annathanapatti and Mettur.

After she reportedly revealed that she had taken the help of a few brokers, a special team apprehended an ambulance driver employed with the government Sengarai hospital atop Kolli Hills for his role in the racket.

The couple and the ambulance driver have been booked under sections 370 (2), (4) (exploitation of person by fraud), 420 (cheating), 471 (Using genuine a forged document), 109 (Punishment of abetment) of Indian Penal Code, and sections 80 and 81 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

According to the SP, a few officials have been sent to other districts to follow up on leads. When questioned about what was to happen to the seven babies sold to adoptive parents, he said that the department is yet to take a call on the matter. The Social Welfare department will take necessary steps after the investigation is completed, he assured.

Deputy Director (DD) of Health Service G Ramesh Kumar told Express that they have formed 10 teams -- each with one doctor, medical officer, health inspector and village nurse -- to examine over 4,500 birth certificates issued in and around Rasipuram.

“The teams will conduct a door-to-door inspection to verify the address mentioned at the time of registration. In case of suspicion, police officials will be informed immediately,” he said, adding that the retired nurse also worked at government hospitals in Paramathy Velur, Tiruchengode, Pallipalayam and Salem.

The ambulance driver was taken to Kolli Hills to verify details in over 1,000 birth certificates, including those issued for home births, he added.