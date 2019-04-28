Fani likely to transform into severe cyclonic storm, to hit north Tamil Nadu, Andhra coast on Tuesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As depression over the Indian Ocean and the southeast Bay of Bengal intensified further on Friday morning, Cyclone Fani was expected to turn into a severe cyclonic storm by Sunday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai said depression intensified into a cyclonic storm on Saturday and was very likely to reach north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday evening.

Rain-starved parts of Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram are said to reap maximum benefits of the rainfall as the IMD has predicted light to moderate showers over north coastal Tamil Nadu for April 30 and May 1.

Weather bloggers said extreme rainfall spells ranging from 100 mm to over 200 mm can occur next week.

“The exact amount of rainfall cannot be ascertained now as the cyclone is nearly 1,200 km from the Tamil Nadu coast. Once it is closer to the coast, about 400 km away it will become possible to predict the rainfall rate. We will able to get the exact figure by Monday,” said Balachandran S, Director of Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the cyclone is now travelling at a speed of 80-90 kmph and is likely to reach a speed of 110 kmph on Sunday. Under the category of Very Severe Cyclonic storm Fani is expected to reach the state at a speed of 140-150 kmph on Tuesday.

Also, as a gale of wind speed at 65-85 kmph is expected over the region where the storm is intensifying, fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea along the southern coast. And those who are already in the deep sea areas are advised to return to the coast by Sunday.