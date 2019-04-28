Home States Tamil Nadu

Fani likely to transform into severe cyclonic storm, to hit north Tamil Nadu, Andhra coast on Tuesday

Rain-starved parts of Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram are said to reap maximum benefits of the rainfall as the IMD has predicted light to moderate showers over north coastal Tamil Nadu.

Published: 28th April 2019 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Latest image of cyclone Fani as per IMD website.

Latest image of cyclone Fani as per IMD website.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As depression over the Indian Ocean and the southeast Bay of Bengal intensified further on Friday morning, Cyclone Fani was expected to turn into a severe cyclonic storm by Sunday. 

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai said depression intensified into a cyclonic storm on Saturday and was very likely to reach north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday evening. 

Rain-starved parts of Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram are said to reap maximum benefits of the rainfall as the IMD has predicted light to moderate showers over north coastal Tamil Nadu for April 30 and May 1. 

Weather bloggers said extreme rainfall spells ranging from 100 mm to over 200 mm can occur next week.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Weatherman shares interesting updates on Cyclone Fani

“The exact amount of rainfall cannot be ascertained now as the cyclone is nearly 1,200 km from the Tamil Nadu coast. Once it is closer to the coast, about 400 km away it will become possible to predict the rainfall rate. We will able to get the exact figure by Monday,” said Balachandran S, Director of Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.    

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the cyclone is now travelling at a speed of 80-90 kmph and is likely to reach a speed of 110 kmph on Sunday.  Under the category of Very Severe Cyclonic storm Fani is expected to reach the state at a speed of 140-150 kmph on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Government prepares contingency plans to tackle Cyclone Fani

Also, as a gale of wind speed at 65-85 kmph is expected over the region where the storm is intensifying, fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea along the southern coast. And those who are already in the deep sea areas are advised to return to the coast by Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Fani Fani Cyclone Fani Tamil Nadu Cyclone Andhra Pradesh Cyclone Andhra Pradesh Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu weather Tamil Nadu climate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp